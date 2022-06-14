Best cheap Chromebook deals of June 2022: our top picks

Sure, Prime Day is right around the corner, but you don't need to wait for the next big sales event to find a great Chromebook deal. Tons of retailers discount their Chromebooks on a regular basis, it's just a matter of finding the device that's going to work best for you. You'll find the best Chromebook deals of the month below, plus we'll answer a few of your most burning questions about the lightweight laptops. Didn't find what you were looking for today? We update this list with new deals just about once a week, so feel free to bookmark this page or check back later.

Chromebooks aren't generally meant for serious gaming, coding, or heavy-duty storage. Instead, they're simple, portable laptops that are perfect for doing schoolwork, checking emails, or just casually surfing the web. In fact, Chromebooks have become increasingly popular since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, namely because they make perfect laptops for kids attending school remotely. This just goes to show that, although they might not be the best laptops for every situation, a Chromebook may be the right device for your individual needs.

The simplicity of Chromebooks also makes them quite affordable, and the nice thing about affordable devices is that a good deal can quickly turn a budget-friendly opportunity into an absolute steal. For example, if you're looking at a mid-tier Chromebook that retails for $220, it's not uncommon for a promotion to come through and drop that price to $150 or less. So on that note, let's dive straight into the best Chromebook prices and deals of the month, starting with devices that are currently under $200.

Best cheap Chromebooks under $200

HP 11.6" Chromebook: $225 $98 at Walmart

With over half off the retail price, this Chromebook deal is almost too good to be true. The HP Chromebook is the ideal blend of simplicity and practicality, complete with an 11.6-inch anti-glare display, 4GB of memory, and a 32GB hard drive ⁠— all for under $100. View Deal

Samsung 11.6" Chromebook 4: $229.99 $119 at Amazon

This ultrathin Chromebook is small but mighty, weighing less than three pounds and meeting eight different military-grade durability standards. These features, alongside a powerful battery that will last up to 12 hours on a single charge, make this Chromebook a perfect choice if you're constantly on the go. And with an Amazon discount of 45%, this tough laptop is going to be tough to pass up. View Deal

ASUS 17.3" Chromebook: $369 $199 at Best Buy

You'd usually be hard-pressed to find a 17.3-inch Chromebook for under $200, but this Best Buy deal is offering exactly that. A larger version of the ASUS laptop described above, this Chromebook boasts a generous full HD display, 4GB of RAM, and up to 17 hours of battery life. View Deal

Acer 15.6" Chromebook 315: $249 $149 at Best Buy

The Acer Chromebook 315 is a fast and versatile device that boasts up to 12.5 hours of battery life and reliable performance thanks to its Intel Celeron processor. Best Buy is currently dropping $100 off the retail price, placing it comfortably below the $200 mark. View Deal

Best cheap Chromebooks for $200-$500

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go 4: $359 $291.83 at Walmart

Backed by an industry-leading brand, the Galaxy Chromebook Go is ideal for users who want high-performance specs without breaking the bank. The laptop features a whopping 64GB of storage, 12 hours of battery life, and a 14-inch screen while remaining small enough to slide easily into a crowded backpack. View Deal

Acer Spin 311: $349.99 $297.98 at Amazon

Another great deal from Amazon, the Acer Spin 311 features a convertible laptop-to-tablet design with a 11.6-inch touchscreen and up to 13 hours of battery life. Buy the Chromebook right now and you'll instantly save over $50, but don't be surprised if these devices sell out fast. View Deal

Acer Chromebook Spin 514: $499 $249 at Best Buy

This convertible laptop features verified military-grade durability, a 14" full HD touchscreen display, and an AMD Radeon graphics card for truly immersive visuals. Best Buy is currently slashing a significant $250 chunk off the retail price, resulting in one of the best deals you're likely to see all week. View Deal

ASUS 17.3" Chromebook CX1: $350 $229 at Walmart

Boasting a massive 17-inch display and up to 17 hours of battery life, the ASUS CX1 proves that Chromebooks can be more than just simple, small devices. Pick one of these laptops up from Walmart today, and you'll instantly save over $120. View Deal

Frequently asked questions

What's the difference between a Chromebook and a laptop?

Unlike regular laptops, Chromebooks run on Chrome OS, a web-based operating system that's lightweight, simple, and secure. Instead of being able to download third-party software, like you would with a traditional laptop, you have to download apps through the Google Play store. All of this means that, although they aren't as powerful or as customizable, Chromebooks are inherently affordable and easy to use.

What are the disadvantages of a Chromebook?

Chromebooks aren't meant for heavy file storage, serious gaming, or to be a replacement for a traditional laptop. You also can't download any software that isn't available as an app in the Google Play store, such as Adobe Photoshop, and the capabilities of a Chromebook become seriously limited when you're offline.

Once you pick out your cheap laptop, you can use that leftover cash for essential Chromebook accessories such as a wireless keyboard, additional storage, or a pair of stylish earbuds.