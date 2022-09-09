ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Best cheap Chromebook deals and prices: 09 2022

By Patrick Farmer
Android Central
Android Central
 5 days ago

If you need a new device to reinvigorate your workspace, maybe it's time to consider one of the great Chromebook deals listed below. These versatile laptops are powerful enough to handle most tasks in the office yet portable enough for students to carry in their backpacks. Most importantly, they're also relatively cheap, especially when paired with a great discount like the ones listed below.

On this page you'll find a selection of great devices that expertly balance durability and performance with bang for your buck. Most Chromebooks sit in the $200-$500 price range, but it's not unusual for a good deal to drop the price of these laptops to $150 or less. Sure, Chromebooks may not be the best choice for gaming, serious coding, or huge file storage, but if you need something simple and portable to assist you in your work day, one of these simple devices might be exactly what you need.

Chromebook deals of the month

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hhNUC_0etJZrW700

Lenovo IdeaPad 311 Chromebook: $219.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

In the wake of their massive anniversary sale, Best Buy is slashing over $120 off the price of the Lenovo IdeaPad 311 Chromebook, which is a total discount of over 50% and one of the lowest prices we've seen for the laptop. Although it doesn't have a touchscreen, the 311 is quite fast and boasts up to 10 hours of battery life alongside a 720p webcam. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hBQHw_0etJZrW700

HP 11.6" Chromebook: $225 $98 at Walmart

Currently selling for less than $100, this 11.6-inch Chromebook from HP features powerful AMD processors, 4GB of onboard RAM, and reinforced metal corners so durability won't be a concern. Although it lacks a touchscreen, you're getting a lot of bang for your buck with this Chromebook. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I7kvg_0etJZrW700

Lenovo C340 15.6" Chromebook: $379 $299 at Amazon

This Lenovo Chromebook features a convertible 2-in-1 design, powerful Intel Core i3 processor, and an average 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. Right now, you can grab one of these versatile laptops for just $299 at Amazon, which is an instant saving of $80. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oWpQL_0etJZrW700

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5: $419 $219.99 at Best Buy

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex is an excellent choice if you're looking for a Chromebook that's both fast and portable with enough battery life to last the entire work day (up to 10 hours, according to the specs). The full HD display is perfect for streaming movies or sharing presentations, while the flip-and-fold design lets you turn the laptop into a tablet in seconds. Right now, Best Buy has the Flex on clearance with a discount of $175. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KmxpB_0etJZrW700

HP Chromebook x2 11: $679.99 $449.99 at HP

HP just launched their annual Labor Day sale with tons of great deals on laptops, monitors, and more. The HP Chromebook x2 11, for instance, is currently seeing a whopping $240 price drop. For just $450, you're getting a powerful Chromebook with a detachable keyboard, 8GB of memory, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor that makes multitasking a breeze. View Deal

Frequently asked questions

What's the difference between a Chromebook and a laptop?

Unlike regular laptops, Chromebooks run on Chrome OS, a web-based operating system that's lightweight, simple, and secure. Instead of being able to download third-party software, like you would with a traditional laptop, you have to download apps through the Google Play store. All of this means that, although they aren't as powerful or as customizable, Chromebooks are inherently affordable and easy to use.

What are the disadvantages of a Chromebook?

Chromebooks aren't meant for heavy file storage, serious gaming, or to be a replacement for a traditional laptop. You also can't download any software that isn't available as an app in the Google Play store, such as Adobe Photoshop, and the capabilities of a Chromebook become seriously limited when you're offline.

Once you pick out your cheap laptop, you can use that leftover cash for essential Chromebook accessories such as a wireless keyboard, additional storage, or a pair of stylish earbuds.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Best TV deals in the UK for September 2022: Cheap 4K sets from LG, Sony, Samsung and more

Considering a TV upgrade? Whether you’re after a bigger screen or sharper picture quality, we’ve pulled together some of the best discounts on big-brand tellies this September.If you’re not sure which type of set is right for you, keep in mind that bigger doesn’t always mean better. You can find great bargains on 1,080px (or Full HD) televisions, but while that resolution will be supported for years to come, 4K displays (or ultra HD) are now becoming standard. They’re also cheaper than you might think – you can find decent 4K televisions for well under £1,000.OLED and QLED TVs are at...
WORLD
The Independent

Best iPad deals for September 2022: Cheapest prices on Apple’s tablets

There’s good news for anyone shopping for a cheap iPad – Apple is rumoured to be announcing the new iPad 2022 and iPad pro 2022 in October. That’s later than some expected, but we’re already seeing small discounts across the existing range of iPad, iPad pro, iPad mini and iPad air tablets.Since the debut of the original iPad in 2010, Apple’s tablets have led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream media, play games, browse online, edit audio, pictures and video and even double up as a laptop. They’ve managed to become one of the...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Best Alexa devices 2022

If you're looking for the ultimate guide of the best products for Amazon Alexa, then look no further. We've compiled our favorite gadgets that either have Alexa built in or are compatible with Amazon's smart voice assistant. These gadgets are sure to fit perfectly in your home.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Keyboard#Laptop#Electronics Deals#Lenovo Ideapad
Android Central

Best Fitbit Sense 2 screen protectors 2022

The Fitbit Sense 2 is available for preorder and is set to release by September 23, 2022. Along with the enticing upgrades over the original Sense, the smartwatch comes with a gorgeous color touchscreen display that you can personalize with a variety of clock faces. Considering everything you can do using the watch, including taking Bluetooth calls, receiving calls, texts, and app notifications, following on-screen workouts, and more, you’ll want to keep that precious screen protected.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Google
Android Central

Are you planning to get the Pixel 7?

So I'm thinking I'm going to come back to the Pixel family and get the 7Pro. I have a S20+. It's a nice phone but I really miss some of the Pixel features from when I was using my Pixel 3. I'm having trouble trying to use other brands of...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Moto g62 brightness

It's started again and don't have any 3rd party apps on phone. Well, it's not a big surprise since you disabled the Moto app again. And, to be honest, it doesn't make much sense you posting about the same issue again. Yesterday 04:50 PM. Like 0. 54. Originally Posted by...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Best Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar replacement bands

As a premium running watch, the Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar is one you’ll probably be wearing 24/7 to track not only your runs but other activities as well, including sleep. With up to 20 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and features like built-in, multi-band GPS, and solar charging capabilities from the sun, it’s even more appealing to use this smartwatch as your handy on-wrist companion. This means finding a comfortable band for it. The watch itself comes with a 22mm QuickFit silicone strap that will do just fine. But if you need a replacement or want something flashier, we have rounded up the best Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar replacement bands you can find.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

For those who upgraded from the Fold 3 to the 4...

If you could roll back time, would you do it again?. Most every review says, "nope, not worth it." However, AT&T is currently running a deal that would make my monthly payment $10/month less, but it would cost me $300 to upgrade early. In the first year of ownership, subtracting...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Question about Samsungs (and maybe Androids in general)

Hi to all, my iPhone XR is almost dead so I'm in the market for a new phone. I used to be an Android user before switching to the XR almost 4 years ago. Over the years I had the HTC One m7 and m8 (probably the best phones I've owned, apart from the ****ty pink camera on the m7), the One+ (not bad but with its share of inconsistencies) and finally the Galaxy S9. The laggy interface of the Galaxy S9 drove me INSANE.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

[Oneplus 10 pro] - Wifi Call shortcut reappears in quick settings

After setting my quick settings panel and making sure "wifi calling" isn't there anymore, I restarted and approximatly 1 time over 2, the "wifi calling" quick setting is reappearing back in the top row of my quick settings panel. Do you know what is causing this and how I get...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

custom ringtone problem

Just got my galaxy s22. I did the transfer from my s10. Everything worked perfectly there and the transfer seemed to go smoothly. My custom ringtones that I created tranferred and were in the ringtone folder. (Yay!) The assigned ringtones were not assigned in my contacts on the new phone so I added some of them and of those I added some work. At least two of them do not work. The ringtones played when I selected them, so I know that's not the problem. But when the phone rings, it goes to the default ringtone and not the assigned one for these contacts. The default is also a custom ringtone I created. I even tried selecting a new ringtone for these contacts, still get the default. Any ideas how to fix it? It doesn't make sense, some work others don't.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Android Central

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy