Best cheap Chromebook deals and prices: 09 2022

If you need a new device to reinvigorate your workspace, maybe it's time to consider one of the great Chromebook deals listed below. These versatile laptops are powerful enough to handle most tasks in the office yet portable enough for students to carry in their backpacks. Most importantly, they're also relatively cheap, especially when paired with a great discount like the ones listed below.

On this page you'll find a selection of great devices that expertly balance durability and performance with bang for your buck. Most Chromebooks sit in the $200-$500 price range, but it's not unusual for a good deal to drop the price of these laptops to $150 or less. Sure, Chromebooks may not be the best choice for gaming, serious coding, or huge file storage, but if you need something simple and portable to assist you in your work day, one of these simple devices might be exactly what you need.

Chromebook deals of the month

Lenovo IdeaPad 311 Chromebook: $219.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

In the wake of their massive anniversary sale, Best Buy is slashing over $120 off the price of the Lenovo IdeaPad 311 Chromebook, which is a total discount of over 50% and one of the lowest prices we've seen for the laptop. Although it doesn't have a touchscreen, the 311 is quite fast and boasts up to 10 hours of battery life alongside a 720p webcam. View Deal

HP 11.6" Chromebook: $225 $98 at Walmart

Currently selling for less than $100, this 11.6-inch Chromebook from HP features powerful AMD processors, 4GB of onboard RAM, and reinforced metal corners so durability won't be a concern. Although it lacks a touchscreen, you're getting a lot of bang for your buck with this Chromebook. View Deal

Lenovo C340 15.6" Chromebook: $379 $299 at Amazon

This Lenovo Chromebook features a convertible 2-in-1 design, powerful Intel Core i3 processor, and an average 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. Right now, you can grab one of these versatile laptops for just $299 at Amazon, which is an instant saving of $80. View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5: $419 $219.99 at Best Buy

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex is an excellent choice if you're looking for a Chromebook that's both fast and portable with enough battery life to last the entire work day (up to 10 hours, according to the specs). The full HD display is perfect for streaming movies or sharing presentations, while the flip-and-fold design lets you turn the laptop into a tablet in seconds. Right now, Best Buy has the Flex on clearance with a discount of $175. View Deal

HP Chromebook x2 11: $679.99 $449.99 at HP

HP just launched their annual Labor Day sale with tons of great deals on laptops, monitors, and more. The HP Chromebook x2 11, for instance, is currently seeing a whopping $240 price drop. For just $450, you're getting a powerful Chromebook with a detachable keyboard, 8GB of memory, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor that makes multitasking a breeze. View Deal

Frequently asked questions

What's the difference between a Chromebook and a laptop?

Unlike regular laptops, Chromebooks run on Chrome OS, a web-based operating system that's lightweight, simple, and secure. Instead of being able to download third-party software, like you would with a traditional laptop, you have to download apps through the Google Play store. All of this means that, although they aren't as powerful or as customizable, Chromebooks are inherently affordable and easy to use.

What are the disadvantages of a Chromebook?

Chromebooks aren't meant for heavy file storage, serious gaming, or to be a replacement for a traditional laptop. You also can't download any software that isn't available as an app in the Google Play store, such as Adobe Photoshop, and the capabilities of a Chromebook become seriously limited when you're offline.

Once you pick out your cheap laptop, you can use that leftover cash for essential Chromebook accessories such as a wireless keyboard, additional storage, or a pair of stylish earbuds.