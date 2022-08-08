ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Best cheap Chromebook deals and prices: 08 2022

By Patrick Farmer
Android Central
Android Central
 5 days ago

Whether you're attending conference calls for work or simply checking items off your back to school shopping list, people from all walks of life are on the hunt for the best Chromebook prices and deals. And for good reason! These laptops are compact, durable, and affordable, and with the right deal, you could easily find a feature-packed model for $200 or less. If you're one of these deal hunters, you've come to the right place. Below you'll find the best Chromebook deals of the month, with discounts from every corner of the web on display.

Sure, Chromebooks aren't generally suited for serious gaming, coding, or heavy-duty storage, but they're simple, portable laptops that are perfect for doing schoolwork, checking emails, or just casually surfing the web. If you don't find what you're looking for today, we also have a Chromebook deals for students page where you'll find laptops that are specially suited for classwork and long nights of essay-writing.

Best Chromebook deal of the week

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G8Kxm_0etJZrW700

HP 14" 2-in-1 Chromebook: $699 $399 at Best Buy

Probably the most unexpected deal on the list is this offer from Best Buy that slashes a whopping $300 off the price of the HP 14" Chromebook. For just $399, you're getting a powerful and lightweight Chromebook with a 14" HD touchscreen display, lightning-fast Intel 11th Generation Core i3 processor, and dual speakers from Bang & Olufsen. And did I mention that it weighs less than four pounds? View Deal

Chromebook deals of the month

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hhNUC_0etJZrW700

Lenovo IdeaPad 311 Chromebook: $219.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

In the wake of their massive anniversary sale, Best Buy is slashing over $120 off the price of the Lenovo IdeaPad 311 Chromebook, which is a total discount of over 50% and one of the lowest prices we've seen for the laptop. Although it doesn't have a touchscreen, the 311 is quite fast and boasts up to 10 hours of battery life alongside a 720p webcam. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l7HI9_0etJZrW700

Samsung 11.6" Chromebook 4: $229.99 $119.99 at Amazon

This ultrathin Chromebook is small but mighty, weighing less than three pounds and meeting eight different military-grade durability standards. These features, alongside a powerful battery that will last up to 12 hours on a single charge, make this Chromebook a perfect choice if you're constantly on the go. And with an Amazon discount of $110, this tough laptop is going to be tough to pass up. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hBQHw_0etJZrW700

HP 11.6" Chromebook: $225 $98 at Walmart

Currently selling for less than $100, this 11.6-inch Chromebook from HP features powerful AMD processors, 4GB of onboard RAM, and reinforced metal corners so durability won't be a concern. Although it lacks a touchscreen, you're getting a lot of bang for your buck with this Chromebook. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XfRrN_0etJZrW700

Acer Chromebook 315: $249 $129 at Best Buy

Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale wrapped up on Sunday, but you can still save a whopping $120 if you pick up the Acer 315 today. This laptop boasts a respectable 15.6" display, up to 12.5 hours of battery life, and an estimated boost time of just 8 seconds. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oWpQL_0etJZrW700

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5: $419 $219.99 at Best Buy

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex is an excellent choice if you're looking for a Chromebook that's both fast and portable with enough battery life to last the entire work day (up to 10 hours, according to the specs). The full HD display is perfect for streaming movies or sharing presentations, while the flip-and-fold design lets you turn the laptop into a tablet in seconds. Right now, Best Buy has the Flex on clearance with a discount of $175. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sfo9L_0etJZrW700

HP 13.5" Chromebook: $949 $649 at Best Buy

If you want the premium Chromebook experience, you can't do much better than this 13.5-inch laptop from HP. Boasting a beautiful yet tough Gorilla Glass touchscreen display, convertible design, and 8GB of RAM, this Chromebook is powerful enough to handle any task you throw its way. Pick one up from Best Buy and you'll instantly save $300. View Deal

Frequently asked questions

What's the difference between a Chromebook and a laptop?

Unlike regular laptops, Chromebooks run on Chrome OS, a web-based operating system that's lightweight, simple, and secure. Instead of being able to download third-party software, like you would with a traditional laptop, you have to download apps through the Google Play store. All of this means that, although they aren't as powerful or as customizable, Chromebooks are inherently affordable and easy to use.

What are the disadvantages of a Chromebook?

Chromebooks aren't meant for heavy file storage, serious gaming, or to be a replacement for a traditional laptop. You also can't download any software that isn't available as an app in the Google Play store, such as Adobe Photoshop, and the capabilities of a Chromebook become seriously limited when you're offline.

Once you pick out your cheap laptop, you can use that leftover cash for essential Chromebook accessories such as a wireless keyboard, additional storage, or a pair of stylish earbuds.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 1

Related
Android Central

Best Android gaming tablets 2022

Gaming on a tablet can provide you with a better experience for some of the best mobile games out there, but finding the right tablet can be tough. Here are some of the best Android gaming tablets we've found.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Bang Olufsen
Android Central

moto g200 5G - microphone/audio input randomly does not work

This problem seems to have started after the system update to Android 12 - and it's making me so infuriated with the phone that I just want to throw it at a wall. Has anyone else experienced anything like this?. Audio input now DOES NOT WORK RELIABLY any more. Either...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

LG G6 Screen Lock Pattern After Syncing a New Phone with the Google Account

My dad an old LG G6 phone. Recently, he has purchased a new Poco M4 5G phone to replace his old one and I was assigned the task of transferring his data from the old phone to the new one. He was using a dot pattern for screen lock on his LG G6 device and he indeed used a pattern that involved traversing some dots more than once.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Looking to pick up a 22 ultra

If you had a note 20 ultra the s22 ultra is the same phone. My s22 ultra works just as great. Lol. Any problems with texting on the s22 ultra? My note 20 gave me problems sending texts it had issues switching between 5g and lte which caused the text issues. Went to iPhone but miss android.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Google
Android Central

Samsung A50 inserting commas for pause in contact's number does nothing

There is no "P" option. I see key options for "(Pause)," and "(Wait);" after pressing the "*+#" key. The contacts I have are under my gmail address. But, I added a test number with the comma pauses in the "Phone" storage, but still not working. I also tried adding the number with the commas into the "Sim" storage, but it said "Couldn't save contact. Sim card full.". This can't be true, because there are 0 numbers stored in the sim card. What's the solution to all these problems? Thanks.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Whos getting Flip 4?

Ended up getting the lte version of the watch 5 44mm in blue with the blue 256gb flip 4 with free case. Trading in flip 3 for $900. Getting the watch for $37.99. Flip 4 for $99.99. Total after tax $208.86. Said I had a $200 credit when checking out and when I added watch it went to $37.99. Not complaining lol.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Best TV deals in the UK for August 2022: Cheap 4K sets from LG, Sony, Samsung and more

Considering a TV upgrade? Whether you’re after a bigger screen or sharper picture quality, we’ve pulled together some of the best discounts on big-brand tellies this August. If you’re not sure which type of set is right for you, keep in mind that bigger doesn’t always mean better. You can find great bargains on 1080p (or Full HD) televisions, but while that resolution will be supported for years to come, 4K displays (or Ultra HD) are now becoming standard. They’re also cheaper than you might think – you can find decent 4K televisions for well under £1,000.OLED and QLED TVs...
WORLD
Android Central

Tv coaxial digital audio output low sound volume

I have the coaxial digital audio output of my smart tv connected to a DAC wiith a 3.5m spdif digital audio to rca coaxial cable & then to a 2.1 subwoofer amp. The 2.1 subwoofer amp is has 2 analog RCA input & 2 rca output(for passive speakers). Initially there...
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Android Central

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy