Best cheap Chromebook deals and prices: 08 2022

Whether you're attending conference calls for work or simply checking items off your back to school shopping list, people from all walks of life are on the hunt for the best Chromebook prices and deals. And for good reason! These laptops are compact, durable, and affordable, and with the right deal, you could easily find a feature-packed model for $200 or less. If you're one of these deal hunters, you've come to the right place. Below you'll find the best Chromebook deals of the month, with discounts from every corner of the web on display.

Sure, Chromebooks aren't generally suited for serious gaming, coding, or heavy-duty storage, but they're simple, portable laptops that are perfect for doing schoolwork, checking emails, or just casually surfing the web. If you don't find what you're looking for today, we also have a Chromebook deals for students page where you'll find laptops that are specially suited for classwork and long nights of essay-writing.

Best Chromebook deal of the week

HP 14" 2-in-1 Chromebook: $699 $399 at Best Buy

Probably the most unexpected deal on the list is this offer from Best Buy that slashes a whopping $300 off the price of the HP 14" Chromebook. For just $399, you're getting a powerful and lightweight Chromebook with a 14" HD touchscreen display, lightning-fast Intel 11th Generation Core i3 processor, and dual speakers from Bang & Olufsen. And did I mention that it weighs less than four pounds? View Deal

Chromebook deals of the month

Lenovo IdeaPad 311 Chromebook: $219.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

In the wake of their massive anniversary sale, Best Buy is slashing over $120 off the price of the Lenovo IdeaPad 311 Chromebook, which is a total discount of over 50% and one of the lowest prices we've seen for the laptop. Although it doesn't have a touchscreen, the 311 is quite fast and boasts up to 10 hours of battery life alongside a 720p webcam. View Deal

Samsung 11.6" Chromebook 4: $229.99 $119.99 at Amazon

This ultrathin Chromebook is small but mighty, weighing less than three pounds and meeting eight different military-grade durability standards. These features, alongside a powerful battery that will last up to 12 hours on a single charge, make this Chromebook a perfect choice if you're constantly on the go. And with an Amazon discount of $110, this tough laptop is going to be tough to pass up. View Deal

HP 11.6" Chromebook: $225 $98 at Walmart

Currently selling for less than $100, this 11.6-inch Chromebook from HP features powerful AMD processors, 4GB of onboard RAM, and reinforced metal corners so durability won't be a concern. Although it lacks a touchscreen, you're getting a lot of bang for your buck with this Chromebook. View Deal

Acer Chromebook 315: $249 $129 at Best Buy

Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale wrapped up on Sunday, but you can still save a whopping $120 if you pick up the Acer 315 today. This laptop boasts a respectable 15.6" display, up to 12.5 hours of battery life, and an estimated boost time of just 8 seconds. View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5: $419 $219.99 at Best Buy

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex is an excellent choice if you're looking for a Chromebook that's both fast and portable with enough battery life to last the entire work day (up to 10 hours, according to the specs). The full HD display is perfect for streaming movies or sharing presentations, while the flip-and-fold design lets you turn the laptop into a tablet in seconds. Right now, Best Buy has the Flex on clearance with a discount of $175. View Deal

HP 13.5" Chromebook: $949 $649 at Best Buy

If you want the premium Chromebook experience, you can't do much better than this 13.5-inch laptop from HP. Boasting a beautiful yet tough Gorilla Glass touchscreen display, convertible design, and 8GB of RAM, this Chromebook is powerful enough to handle any task you throw its way. Pick one up from Best Buy and you'll instantly save $300. View Deal

Frequently asked questions

What's the difference between a Chromebook and a laptop?

Unlike regular laptops, Chromebooks run on Chrome OS, a web-based operating system that's lightweight, simple, and secure. Instead of being able to download third-party software, like you would with a traditional laptop, you have to download apps through the Google Play store. All of this means that, although they aren't as powerful or as customizable, Chromebooks are inherently affordable and easy to use.

What are the disadvantages of a Chromebook?

Chromebooks aren't meant for heavy file storage, serious gaming, or to be a replacement for a traditional laptop. You also can't download any software that isn't available as an app in the Google Play store, such as Adobe Photoshop, and the capabilities of a Chromebook become seriously limited when you're offline.

Once you pick out your cheap laptop, you can use that leftover cash for essential Chromebook accessories such as a wireless keyboard, additional storage, or a pair of stylish earbuds.

