It's a shame that businesses get stolen from, especially when those businesses are trying to help people and do something good for the community. According to Iowa News Now, Bridge Under Bridge is a non-profit that has been serving hot dinners and boxed meals to folks in Cedar Rapids. Their trailer is located under the 8th Ave SW bridge and has served hundreds of people since the derecho in August of 2020.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 14 DAYS AGO