Meet the 2022 Cadbury ‘bunny’: Therapy dog Annie Rose from Ohio

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 1 day ago

The new 2022 Cadbury Bunny isn’t a rabbit but her day job can keep her hopping.

Annie Rose is a therapy dog from Ohio who was named the 2022 Cadbury Bunny. She will be featured in this year’s clucking bunny commercial advertising the Cadbury Creme Eggs.

In addition to donning some rabbit ears for the commercial, her owners got a $5,000 prize.

Annie Rose is an English Doodle therapy dog that visits nursing homes in the state. She had a big job the past couple of years. While the COVID-19 pandemic kept visitors at a minimum at nursing homes, Annie Rose still did her rounds visiting residents’ windows.

The Cadbury brand team helped pare the panel of finalists down from 10 pets to Annie Rose, who beat out Cheeto Puff, a lizard; Maple, a hedgehog; Skeeter the bird; and Will O’Wisp, a cat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xghI6_0etJY8DO00
Cadbury Bunny Tryout Finalists Cadbury Bunny Tryout Finalists (Hand-out/The Hershey Company, PR Newswire)

As part of the competition, Cadbury is donating $20,000 to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

