The NFL is adopting new overtime rules that ensure both teams get a crack at the ball in the extra frame. This tweak is for postseason games only in 2022, per the NFL Network. Team owners reportedly approved the amendment by a vote of 29 to three. The Detroit Lions, owners of two of the NFL’s three most recent ties, voted in favor of the changes to overtime. This proposal initially came from the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles. It simply states that both teams will possess the ball in overtime.

