Roxy Music are heading out on tour for the first time in 11 years, celebrating the 50th anniversary of their debut album. The current lineup of Bryan Ferry, Andy Mackay, Phil Manzanera, and Paul Thompson will play across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom in September and October, supported on most of the North American dates by St. Vincent. (Support for shows in Boston and the United Kingdom has not yet been announced.) Check out the dates below.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO