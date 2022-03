During their weekly meeting last week, the Barton County Commission proclaimed April 2022 as "World Autism Acceptance Month" in Barton County. Roz Neeland, Chairman of the Autism Committee with the Pilot Club, is the grandmother of an 11-year-old diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder. Before she read the proclamation at the commission meeting, Neeland told the commissioners about some of the misconceptions that can be addressed by increasing public awareness about autism.

