Co-working firm CTRL Collective files for bankruptcy

The owners of Oakland’s favorite plant-based burger since 2019, Malibu’s Burgers on Piedmont Avenue, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last week, alleging they fell prey to a “bad loan.” The former food truck turned mega hotspot filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy due to complications from a loan package from business financier Credibly, the San Francisco Business Times reports. Malibu’s brought in $1.14 million in revenue in 2021 and $257,000 in 2020, according to a court filing last week, but regardless the owners counted just $5,000 in assets and more than $250,000 in liabilities, according to the document.
