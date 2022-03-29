ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Co-working firm CTRL Collective files for bankruptcy

By Isabella Farr
therealdeal.com
 1 day ago

A co-working firm in Los Angeles has filed for bankruptcy after bringing its locations...

therealdeal.com

Sourcing Journal

Dov Charney, American Apparel Founder, Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Click here to read the full article. Charney is trying to dodge the $30 million debt he owes to the Standard General hedge fund. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalBritish Footwear Brand Goes BankruptThis is How Mike Ashley Saved 1,500 Jobs at Studio Retail'Unprofitable' Escada America Files for BankruptcyBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BEAUTY & FASHION
Eater

This Popular Oakland-Based Vegan Burger Restaurant Has Filed for Bankruptcy Protection

The owners of Oakland’s favorite plant-based burger since 2019, Malibu’s Burgers on Piedmont Avenue, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last week, alleging they fell prey to a “bad loan.” The former food truck turned mega hotspot filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy due to complications from a loan package from business financier Credibly, the San Francisco Business Times reports. Malibu’s brought in $1.14 million in revenue in 2021 and $257,000 in 2020, according to a court filing last week, but regardless the owners counted just $5,000 in assets and more than $250,000 in liabilities, according to the document.
OAKLAND, CA
pymnts

Instant Grocery Delivery Service Buyk Closes, Files Bankruptcy Over Russian Sanctions

Grocery delivery company Buyk has filed a petition for Chapter 11 relief, with its endgame being to shutter the company. According to a Thursday (March 17) press release, the company plans to use the proceedings to wind down operations and get rid of its inventory and assets. Buyk added that as of March 4, the company is no longer operating any of its 39 stores in Chicago and New York City.
RECIPES
Complex

Nevada Man Awarded $8 Million After Suing Casino Bar for Serving Him Chemicals Instead of Beer

A Nevada man lost his sense of taste and developed other health complications after he was served cleaning solvents in lieu of beer from a tap at a bar. ABC News reports that on March 18, a Las Vegas jury awarded Lon Enwright $8 million for the incident that took place in December 2018 at a Barley’s Casino & Brewing Co. in Henderson. He sued the casino bar for negligence.
HENDERSON, NV
Reuters

Puerto Rico exits bankruptcy, but work remains

(Reuters) - Puerto Rico will formally end its bankruptcy on Tuesday as the federally appointed financial oversight board implements key provisions of the commonwealth’s debt adjustment plan, including the establishment of a pension reserve trust and the exchange of existing bonds for new debt. An emergence from bankruptcy has...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Kohl's Says Board Reviewing Multiple Buyout Offers

(Reuters) -Kohl's Corp said on Monday its board was reviewing multiple preliminary offers from buyers as the U.S. department store chain continues to evaluate alternatives for its business. Canadian department store chain Hudson's Bay Co is bidding for Kohl's, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters last week. The...
BUSINESS
Axios

Minority-owned businesses lag in pandemic recovery

Minority-owned small and medium sized businesses were more likely to close than the U.S. average, according to Meta's latest Global State of Small Business Report. Why it matters: The new research, released on Wednesday, adds to the evidence that the pandemic has disproportionately harmed minorities. By the numbers: 26% of...
SMALL BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Economy
enr.com

Contracting Firms Trying to Improve Work-Life Balance

After two years of coping with lockdowns, social distancing, teleconference learning curves and virus variants, construction and design firms find themselves adapting to yet another pandemic-related challenge—safely returning employees to the office while accommodating a newfound appreciation and desire for the benefits of working remotely. While the pandemic demonstrated...
CONSTRUCTION
CNBC

Tesla shares jump 4% on plans to ask shareholders to vote on stock split

Tesla announced Monday that it will ask shareholders at its annual meeting to vote on authorizing additional shares in order to enable a stock split. Tesla shares rose over 4% to $1,052.64 in pre-market trading on Monday. A stock split is happens when a company divides its stock in order...
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Is Expion360 Stock a Buy for Investors? IPO Raises Questions

Battery manufacturing has become heavily requested throughout the world, especially with the rapid growth of the electric vehicle industry. While electric cars are usually the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of the EV industry, the market includes many other types of vehicles including boats, RVs, and off-the-grid vehicles. Expion360 is one company that gears its products more towards those less popular EVs. With a planned IPO nearing, is Expion360 IPO stock a buy?
ECONOMY
CNBC

TV ratings company Nielsen bought by private equity group in $16 billion deal

Nielsen is being acquired for $16 billion, including debt, about a week after the TV ratings and marketing data company rejected a $9 billion offer. Nielsen is well known for measuring television viewership, statistics that then help govern billions of dollars in advertising spending. It has $3.5 billion in annual global revenue.
BUSINESS
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice’s Fiance Luis Ruelas Sued For $113K As His Company Files For $1M Bankruptcy

There are a million and one reasons for Teresa Giudice to sign a prenup before getting married to Luis “Louie” Ruelas. Unfortunately, this latest news from The Sun is just another one of those reasons. The publication exclusively revealed that Louie, his business partner, and the produce company they were involved with are being sued […] The post Teresa Giudice’s Fiance Luis Ruelas Sued For $113K As His Company Files For $1M Bankruptcy appeared first on Reality Tea.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Pershing Square's Ackman retiring from 'vocal' activist life

BOSTON (Reuters) - Billionaire investor William Ackman, who spent years building his reputation as a vocal corporate agitator, now plans to work mainly behind the scenes with management and adopt what he calls a “quieter approach” to force change. Fresh off three years of strong double digit returns,...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

OFFICIAL CORRECTION: Citigroup says release on sale of India consumer businesses was sent in error

Citigroup Inc. C, -3.30% sent an official correction of its press release regarding the sale of its India consumer businesses on Wednesday. The bank said the release was sent prematurely. "A replacement release will likely be issued later today," the bank said in a brief statement. Please ignore the article: Citigroup to sell consumer businesses in India to Axis Bank for $1.6 billion in cash.
BUSINESS

