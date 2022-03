Dallas-Fort Worth reigns as the capital of Texas when it comes to the best big and small employers, according to Forbes magazine. New rankings from Forbes put University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas at No. 9 among the country’s best large employers in the country and Dallas-based life insurance platform Bestow at No. 16 among the country’s best startup employers. Looking at Texas employers as a whole, UT Southwestern and Bestow hold the top positions on their respective lists.

