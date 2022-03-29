ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Mayor Lightfoot secretly protected by specialist squad of 71 cops: report

By Lee Brown
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

Progressive Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been secretly protected by a specialist squad of more than 70 cops — one set up the same year she pushed to slash $80 million from the police budget, according to reports.

Chicago police’s previously unknown Unit 544 has 65 officers along with five sergeants and a lieutenant assigned to protect the mayor — on top of her personal bodyguard detail of about 20 officers, the Chicago Sun-Times revealed Monday, citing public records.

Also called the Government Security Detail, the unit’s potential recruits were told its “mission will be to provide physical security for City Hall, the mayor’s residence and the mayor’s detail command post,” the paper said.

“Through the coordination of intelligence and resources, officers will respond to all threats related to the mayor’s physical properties to ensure its protection,” a recruitment memo reportedly said.

That memo was sent in July 2020, the year that Lightfoot pushed to slash the police department’s budget by $80 million, axing hundreds of jobs, amid growing calls to defund the police during protests over the murder of George Floyd.

Lightfoot later backtracked, rejecting the call to defund the force and ultimately increasing the budget .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nP57h_0etJUz2m00
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been secretly protected by a specialist squad of more than 70 cops, according to new reports.Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zSkHP_0etJUz2m00 Evidence markers sit on the ground outside a pizza shop where seven men were shot.Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune via AP

But critics noted that the secretive police unit was hired at a time of rising complaints over the dwindling presence of patrol officers — ironically partly due to patrols keeping “Defund the police” protesters from Lightfoot’s house in Logan Square, the Sun-Times noted.

“While murders are soaring, while districts are barebones for manpower, all that matters is protecting her castle,” John Catanzara, president of Chicago’s Fraternal Order of Police, told the Sun-Times.

Lightfoot confirmed the existence of Unit 544, insisting it was set up to cover for the lack of a “unified command” for potential mayoral emergencies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KKzBD_0etJUz2m00
The memo was sent in July 2020, the year that Mayor Lori Lightfoot pushed to slash the police department’s budget by $80 million, axing hundreds of jobs.Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E7zAG_0etJUz2m00 Lori Lightfoot confirmed the existence of Unit 544, insisting it was set up to cover for the lack of a “unified command” for potential mayoral emergencies.Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP

“And then obviously, in 2020 in particular, there were a significant amount of protests all over the city, and some of them targeted at my house,” she told the Sun-Times

“All the more reason why having a unified command to understand and share intelligence and be ready to respond if there was any kind of threat was very important,” she said.

That threat became all too real last month when a man angry over parking tickets was busted firing a gun and trying to deliver a letter to her home, the paper noted. Joseph Igartua, 37, is being held without bond on charges of stalking and reckless discharge of a weapon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01LS6y_0etJUz2m00
A train passes the scene where evidence markers sit on the ground outside a pizza shop where seven men were shot on Chicago’s South Side on March 13, 2022.Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune via AP https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y3A2x_0etJUz2m00 Critics noted the irony that the secretive police unit was hired due to keeping “Defund the police” protesters from Lightfoot’s house.Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

“I thank God for the police protection that we have, but this one is really unnerving. And scary,” she said.

“When somebody shows up at your house, clearly going through a mental crisis, with a loaded gun, that’s frightening,” Lightfoot said.

“This was real. And it scared us. I’m not gonna lie. It was very, very frightening. So I’m thankful for the quick work of the police department to really protect us against this real threat,” she told the Chicago paper.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Aldermen push back against Mayor Lightfoot over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is back open for business - masks are no longer mandatory, and the number of new COVID-19 cases is down dramatically. But Chicago's vaccine mandate for city employees remains in place, and with the deadline having come and gone, thousands of city workers could be put on no-pay status. Now, some Chicago aldermen are pushing back. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, some are gearing up for a City Council showdown this week. About a dozen aldermen are calling for a special City Council meeting to demand the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Aldermen challenging Mayor Lori Lightfoot's vaccine mandate see latest bid fall short

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group of 11 Chicago aldermen demanded a special City Council meeting to discuss another option for the mayor's vaccine mandate for city workers, but that meeting lasted less than three minutes, after they couldn't get enough of their colleagues to show up to establish a quorum.As expected, Mayor Lori Lightfoot herself was a no-show for the meeting, after calling the effort a "stunt" and saying she would not cancel a previously planned trip out of town.In her absence, critics of the mayor had wanted to use the meeting to push back against her requirement for all...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Mayor Lightfoot and CPS Launch Citywide Skilled Trades Career Fair

Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and Chicago Public Schools (CPS) CEO Pedro Martinez announced a three-day in-person Skilled Trades Career Fair. Over three days, approximately 3,000 CPS students will have the opportunity to learn about careers from more than 50 local employers, trade unions, and workforce agencies. The Trades Career...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Mayor Lightfoot to provide update on COVID-19 in Chicago; vaccines available at several CPS schools Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will join Dr. Allison Arwady Tuesday morning for an update on the covid-19 situation in Chicago.With all the numbers going down, from cases to hospitalizations to the positivity rate, COVID is at the lowest levels we've seen in months.If you still need a vaccine, you can get one Tuesday during vaccine clinics at several Chicago Public Schools.Eleven schools are hosting clinics from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., including Drummond, Libby, Mayer, Perez and Whitney.Chicago's vaccine mandate for city employees remains in place, and with the deadline having come and gone, thousands of city workers could be put on no-pay status.About a dozen aldermen are calling for a special City Council meeting to demand the mayor change vaccine-related requirements for city workers.This is happening the same week that city employees who are not in compliance with the vaccination mandate are supposed to start going on no-pay status. But that deadline is again a bit fuzzy.  
CHICAGO, IL
Washington Examiner

Jussie Smollett forced to share a jail cell with his attacker

Is there a more delusional group of people than those who support Jussie Smollett? From Samuel L. Jackson to Black Lives Matter to the state’s attorney who handled the case, all have called for justice not to be served in this case largely because of the color of Smollett’s skin. To them, crimes by black people shouldn’t matter.
COOK COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Chicago Police#Fraternal Order Of Police#Progressive Chicago#The Chicago Sun Times#City Hall#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Chicago Defender

Mayor Lightfoot Honors Lives Lost During COVID-19 Pandemic

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot joined Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D., ahead of the two-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 death in Chicago and the outbreak taking hold here, honoring those whose lives were lost to the virus and recommitting City to fighting the pandemic and addressing the racial health disparities that were so heightened by the outbreak.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS New York

Mayor Eric Adams discusses gun violence with Chicago's mayor

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams joined Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Friday to talk about solutions to gun violence.Both mayors say they want to focus on prevention and intervention, investing in resources and programs to prevent children from turning to gangs, as well as stopping the flow of guns into these cities.They're asking the federal government to better fund the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and zero in on how we deal with ghost guns.Adams says he plans to hold similar meetings with mayors across the country."We're pro-public safety and justice. This is not touchy-feely and saying let's ignore the crime that we're facing. No. We're saying the way you deal with crime is to prevent crime while you're dealing with what's taking place right now. It's an entirely new way of thinking about public safety," Adams said.The latest crime stats show shootings citywide are up 10% compared to this time last year and up 58% compared to two years ago.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox News

NYC, Chicago mayors meet to discuss crime surges

The mayors of New York City and Chicago met Friday to discuss strategies on how to combat a violent crime wave as criminality continues to impact daily life in both cities. Friday marked the first visit to Chicago for New York City Mayor Eric Adams. He met with his counterpart, Mayor Lori Lightfoot for just under an hour at Chicago's City Hall.
CHICAGO, IL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy