NHL predictions: PRO report likes Flyers, Senators to win as underdogs

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

Hockey bettors have nine games to choose from on Tuesday’s betting board, but three specific sides are catching the most meaningful betting attention.

The Action Network PRO Report designates five factors — sharp money, big money, PRO systems, model edge and expert picks — to help distinguish certain plays from others available.

Potentially even better? Two of the teams hitting a majority of factors on today’s report are sizable underdogs, meaning bettors could be in for a nice payout.

So, without further delay, here are the three teams satisfying the above factors.

New York Islanders Moneyline (-137) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

The Islanders opened as -130 road favorites on the moneyline against the Blue Jackets, but two key factors have since seen a rise to this price.

The Action Network has tracked sharp action coming in on the visitors, which is 6-4 across its last 10 outings. Plus, the last time these squads met on March 10, the Islanders fleeced Columbus 6-0.

Another factor going in favor of the Islanders is that big money bets are generally going in its favor. As of this writing, the Isles have received 59 percent of moneyline bets, but 86 percent of the money.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1go9sa_0etJUyA300
A smiling Casey Cizikas celebrates with Ilya Sorokin and his teammates after the Islanders’ 5-2 win over the Red Wings.AP

Finally, one top NHL betting expert from the Action Network is choosing to back the Islanders tonight, giving it three of a possible five factors in its favor.

Philadelphia Flyers Moneyline (+250) vs. Minnesota Wild

Just like the Islanders, the Flyers are triggering three of a possible five signals.

The Action Network has tracked both sharp action and big money bets that have seen the Flyers move down to +250 on the moneyline from a +285 opener. As of this writing, the Flyers have received only 15 percent of moneyline bets, but 82 percent of the overall handle.

Plus, Action Network model projections suggest these teams are likely closer than the odds indicate. Per our power ratings, the Flyers should only be a +182 underdog to the Wild, which does enter this game on a six-game winning streak.

James van Reimsdyk and Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers

Minnesota claimed a 5-4 victory in the most recent meeting between these sides on March 3rd.

Ottawa Senators Moneyline (+187) vs. Nashville Predators

The third and final of our PRO Report suggestions also offers three signals and a (potential) big payout.

We’ve tracked sharp money coming in on the Senators, which opened as +215 underdogs against the Predators. Additionally, big money bets have shown for the Senators as well. As of this writing, the Sens have received only 17 percent of moneyline bets, but 84 percent of the overall handle. That latter figure is tied for the highest money percentage on today’s NHL slate.

Further, Action Network model projections give a solid edge to the Senators. Our projections make the Senators a +144 underdog to the Predators, who are clinging to a playoff position in the Western Conference.

