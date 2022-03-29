ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Prosecutor: Driver who killed 4 in Oregon homeless camp crash was drunk

By Virginia Barreda and Dianne Lugo, Salem Statesman Journal
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

SALEM, Ore. — The man accused of driving into a Salem homeless camp , killing four people and hospitalizing two others, was driving 35 mph above the speed limit with a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit , prosecutors said Monday.

Enrique Rodriguez Jr., 24, is being held without bail on multiple manslaughter charges, as well as a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Marion County Deputy District Attorney Katie Suver said Rodriguez lost control of his car early Sunday and crashed into the camp, flattening the site and pinning two individuals beneath the car. His blood alcohol content was 0.26%, Suver said. The legal limit is .08%.

Rodriguez was driving at 70 mph in a 35-mph zone, which is above the speed limit of 35 mph for that road, prosecutors said.

Since 2014, Rodriguez has been found in violation of various traffic laws, including driving without a valid license and careless driving, Suver added.

Two people died at the scene of the 2 a.m. crash, Suver said. Four others were taken to a hospital, where two later died. Rodriguez, who was the only occupant of the car, also was taken to the hospital, according to the Salem Police Department.

Authorities identified those killed as Jowand Beck, 24; Luke Kagey, 21; Joe Posada III, 54; and Rochelle Zamacona, 29.

'MY FRIENDS ARE DEAD': 4 killed in Salem, Oregon, after driver crashes into homeless camp; suspect arrested

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1319Z3_0etJUwOb00
Noland Baliey and Justin Adamson console each other at the site of a car crash that killed four of their friends on Sunday night, in Salem, Ore. on Monday, March 28, 2022. BRIAN HAYES / STATESMAN JOURNAL

Family members respond at arraignment

Several family members and friends of the six victims of the crash were present as Rodriguez was arraigned Monday afternoon. A few made statements asking for Rodriguez to be held without bail.

Rodriguez's mother, Maria Arreze, said her son's "mistake" is not a reflection of who he is.

Arreze said her son should be held accountable for his actions, but also pointed to the City of Salem allowing people experiencing homelessness to sleep off busy and dangerous roads.

Jimmy Jones, executive director of the Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency, which assists in providing services for people experiencing homelessness, told the Salem Statesman Journal, part of the USA TODAY Network, that nearly 50 people without housing have died in the past two years, but this is the first incident involving this many people.

"No one deserves to have to live in unsheltered conditions and they damn sure do not deserve to die in them," he said. “Tragedies like this will continue until this nation makes a serious commitment to the idea that housing is a human right, and that everyone deserves a warm, safe and dry place where they can live with dignity.”

Those remaining at the camp are likely to be removed this week, the Oregon Department of Transportation said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0smYAf_0etJUwOb00
Carl Rhymes, Enoch Gerber and Mike Wade pray for the victims of a car accident that killed four people at a homeless camp near Front Street Northeast on Sunday, March 27, 2022 in Salem, Ore. ABIGAIL DOLLINS / STATESMAN JOURNAL

Memorial honors neighbors, friends killed in crash

Several people gathered Monday afternoon for a small memorial in honor of the victims. There were yellow and red flowers at the base of a tree the car had hit. Attendees were invited to light a candle or a sparkler in the victims' honor.

No one made speeches. Instead, they spoke quietly amongst themselves about previous interactions with the victims and about their desire for a safe place to sleep. Some were helping clean up, clearing the ground with a shovel and garbage bags.

Most people knew Luke Kagey, one of the victims, as "Fish" or "Little Luke." Noland Baliey called him his "little brother."

The two met at a shelter downtown. Baliey had just started staying at the shelter and was eager to make new friends. He spotted Kagey, and as an offer of friendship, Baliey handed him an entire cigarette pack.

Baliey said he woke up Sunday morning and heard what had happened around the corner. When he arrived, caution tape still blocked people from the scene.

He said he was sick on the sidewalk.

“It was like I knew,” he said.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Prosecutor: Driver who killed 4 in Oregon homeless camp crash was drunk

Comments / 4

Linda S.
1d ago

I hope he gets life without and early release. if we had the death penalty back in then he should get that. I also believe the police should start verifying whether people have valid drivers license and insurance. NO I AM NOT Saying this because the driver was Hispanic.

Reply
3
USA TODAY
USA TODAY

427K+

Followers

52K+

Posts

217M+

Views

Related
Complex

Woman Who Claimed to Be ‘Best Drunk Driver’ Charged in DUI Crash That Killed State Troopers

A woman who reportedly bragged about being “the best drunk driver” has been charged in a DUI crash that left three people dead. According to FOX 29, 21-year-old Jayana Tanae Webb was taken into custody this week after she allegedly struck two Pennsylvania state troopers and a civilian while driving under the influence. The incident took place at around 1 a.m. Monday on Interstate 95 in South Philadelphia, as troopers Branden T. Sisca, 29, and Martin F. Mack III, 33, were assisting a pedestrian.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marion County, OR
City
Salem, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Salem, OR
Accidents
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Accidents
Salem, OR
Crime & Safety
Marion County, OR
Accidents
Marion County, OR
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Traffic Accident
KFOR

13-year-old was driving in crash that killed 9 people, NTSB says

A 13-year-old child was behind the wheel of a Dodge pickup truck when it crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest golf team Tuesday night, according to officials with the National Transportation Safety Board. In all, nine people were killed, including the 13-year-old.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Homeless
PennLive.com

Pa. woman doing 70 mph charged with hitting, killing mail carrier while having ‘medical issue’

A discrepancy over a woman’s medical issues that may have contributed to a fatal accident that took the life of a mail carrier will end up in court. This, after the woman, identified as Tina Marie Phillips, 46, of Graysville, has been charged with multiple counts stemming from the fatal crash last October in Greene County, Pa., as KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh reports:
GREENE COUNTY, PA
Daily Mail

No good deed goes unpunished! Teen, 17, scales 35-foot tree to rescue cat only to later be saved by firefighter while cat watches on unfazed

A teenager who scaled a tree at an Indianapolis park to rescue a cat he spotted high up in the branches ended up stuck himself and in need of a rescue, officials said. The 17-year-old boy was at Holliday Park on Indianapolis' north side on Saturday at around 5 p.m., when he saw the cat and decided to rescue it by climbing 35 feet into the tree, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.
ACCIDENTS
KXL

Can You ID These Criminal Suspects?

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are asking for help to identify three suspects wanted for committing crimes in Portland. The first was seen lighting commercial fireworks outside the front door of a home in Southeast Portland on the morning of February 24th while the residents were sleeping. The blast caused damage to the home. The man arrived in a black-colored vehicle.
PORTLAND, OR
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

427K+
Followers
52K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy