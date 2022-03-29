ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Golf picks: Betting the first round of the Valero Texas Open

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

Some bets are just more fun to make than others. And perhaps no wager provides more bang-for-buck excitement than a first-round leader punt at a PGA Tour event.

Gamblers will wait six months for the chance to cash a 10-1 futures ticket in the NFL or MLB, while 100-1 longshots regularly come through after just one round on the links.

Here are some players worth considering for a First-Round Leader bet at the Valero Texas Open , which begins Thursday, Mar. 31:

Golf picks for the PGA Valero Texas Open First-Round Bobby MacIntyre (+5000)

Bobby Mac’s time is coming on the PGA Tour. The affable Scot already has a win on the European Tour and finished T12 at the 2021 Masters. On sheer talent alone, MacIntyre is always live, no matter how deep the field. But add in the fact that we could see some windy conditions in San Antonio and the Scot becomes even more attractive at this price.

Charley Hoffman (+6500)

Hoffman’s current form certainly will make bettors weary, but that can all be forgiven when you look at Hoffman’s course history. The 45-year-old Californian has played TPC San Antonio 11 times and has nine top-15 finishes, five top-5’s and a win. Hoffman has never missed a cut at this event, so perhaps he can get pointed in the right direction with a low score on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vnxly_0etJUryy00 Charley Hoffman eyes up his next shot during the first round of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country ClubGetty Images Mathias Schwab (+8000)

Schwab is making his way into “trendy” range among regular golf bettors, and for good reason. The Austrian has finished inside the top-10 in two of his last four starts on Tour and has been terrific around the greens all season. Schwab likely won’t be offered at odds like these for too much longer.

Richard Bland (+8000)

Bland entered the 2022 WGC Match Play near the bottom of the odds board but made a real go of it by winning his group and then giving Dustin Johnson a decent match. With a few rounds of golf in Texas under his belt, it’s worth going back to Bland at a long number to carry over some momentum to TPC San Antonio.

Matt Wallace (+13000)

There’s no right or wrong way to build a FRL card, but for me there are just some guys I can’t quit – Matt Wallace chief among them. The 31-year-old Englishman is not in great form and he’s never won on Tour, but he did come close at this track last year, finishing third behind Jordan Spieth and Charley Hoffman. That’s good enough for me to go back to Wallace, who should be live if the wind picks up.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Cantlay, Schauffele pair up in Zurich Classic of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Patrick Cantlay, the 2021 FedExCup winner ranked fifth in the world, will pair with 2020 Olympic gold medal winner Xander Schauffele, ranked tenth, to give the 2022 Zurich Classic another team of top-10 players, announced Steve Worthy, CEO of the Fore!Kids Foundation, producer of the tournament. “With Patrick and Xander our field […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KEYT

LPGA has 1st major in Palm Springs for the final time

Golf’s major championship season begins with the Chevron Championship in the California desert. The LPGA’s first major is being held for the last time at Mission Hills Country Club. Chevron has taken over as title sponsor and will move it to later in the spring in Houston. Patty Tavatanakit is the defending champion. The Masters is next week, and this is the last chance for someone to qualify. The winner of the Valero Texas Open gets a spot in the field. Jordan Spieth is the defending champion. Nineteen other players in San Antonio already are eligible for the Masters.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Golf.com

GOLF’s Subpar: Preston Summerhays talks a special round he shared with Jon Rahm and Tony Finau

————— Thank’s to our official sponsor Dewars. Make sure to check out their Reserve Bar listings today: https://www.reservebar.com/collections/house-of-dewars. This week’s episode is presented by FanDuel Sportsbook. If you’ve never tried FanDuel Sportsbook, what are you waiting for? Go to https://www.fanduel.com/subpar or download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to get started. Be sure to sign up with promo code SUBPAR so they know we sent you.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Golf Digest

Valero Texas Open DFS picks 2022: The Match Play contender you should fade

Though some of the world’s best have gone into Masters prep mode, we’re not skipping the Valero Texas Open. We actually feel like we have a decent handle on what predicts success at TPC San Antonio’s Oaks course, which has hosted this event since 2010. We’ve learned...
GOLF
CBS Sports

2022 Valero Texas Open fantasy picks, rankings, sleepers: Expert says back Jordan Spieth at TPC San Antonio

Rory McIlroy, reigning champion Jordan Spieth and 2021 Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama are among the headliners for the 2022 Valero Texas Open, which tees off Thursday at TPC San Antonio. It's the final tuneup for the PGA Tour's first major next week at Augusta National, and McIlroy is playing in San Antonio for the first time since his only appearance in the Texas Open in 2013. He is looking to win his fifth major championship and complete the Career Grand Slam next week in Augusta. Caesars Sportsbook lists McIlroy as the 15-2 favorite in its latest 2022 Valero Texas Open golf odds. Spieth is the 14-1 second choice, and Corey Conners (18-1) is the only other golfer who comes in under 20-1. Matsuyama and Abraham Ancer both are listed at 20-1, and Bryson DeChambeau is back at 28-1.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Golf Channel

Valero Texas Open odds: Jordan Spieth not the favorite to defend title

Jordan Spieth might be the defending champion of the Valero Texas Open, but he's not the favorite to win this week in San Antonio, Texas. That distinction belongs to Rory McIlroy. McIlroy is listed by PointsBet Sportsbook at +800, with Spieth a distant second at +1400. Other notables include Hideki...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Bland
Person
Jordan Spieth
NESN

Valero Texas Open Odds: Quick Picks For PGA Tour San Antonio Stop

The PGA Tour stays in the Lone Star State for the Valero Texas Open this weekend, a tournament that will serve as the appetizer for next week’s Masters. While the Texas Open will be overshadowed to an extent by Masters anticipation — especially with the Tiger Woods speculation running wild — it’s still an important week for plenty of players. For some players, it’s their last chance to get that coveted invite to Augusta National Golf Club. And for others, it’s a final chance to get their games right before the biggest tournament of the year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Tennis World Usa

Scottie Scheffler: "I never made Wgc that far"

Scottie Scheffler moved to the top of the Official World Golf Ranking with an emphatic first DP World Tour victory at the 2022 WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play. The American defeated countryman Kevin Kisner 4 & 3 in the final at Austin Country Club to claim his third win in his last five starts and dislodge Jon Rahm as World Number One.
AUSTIN, TX
Tennis World Usa

Valero Texas Open, the record prize money

The Valero Texas Open, which begins this week at TPC San Antonio, made its debut a century ago at a municipal golf course in a river-crossed public park that included a zoo. It left Brackenridge Park in 1959. But it never left San Antonio. Now, the Valero Texas Open is...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
GolfWRX

2022 The Chevron Championship: Betting Picks & Selections

The LPGA says farewell to Mission Hills on Sunday night. Stalwart of the ladies major’s scene, Mission Hills has seen tournaments here since 1972, with major status added in 1983, and has established itself as having various traditions, though not in the somewhat stuffy way that Augusta has. Since...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#The Pga Valero Texas Open#The Pga Tour#The European Tour#T12#Californian#Tpc San Antonio 11 Times#Riviera Country Clubgetty
CBS Sports

2022 Masters fantasy golf rankings, picks: Back Justin Thomas, fade Jon Rahm at Augusta National

The 2022 Masters will mark a return to normal, but several questions remain. Will Tiger Woods make his competitive return at Augusta on Thursday, April 7, or will he join Phil Mickelson on the list of former champions not competing? Can Rory McIlroy add the final piece of a career grand slam? Can a quartet of two-time tour winners this season make a run at the green jacket? Who can you trust in your 2022 Masters fantasy golf rankings?
AUGUSTA, GA
GolfWRX

Sam Ryder WITB 2022 (March)

Sam Ryder what’s in the bag accurate as of the Valero Texas Open. Driver: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees) 3-wood: Titleist TSi3 (15 degrees) 5-wood: TaylorMade M2 (18 degrees) Irons: Srixon ZU85 (20 degrees), Srixon ZX7 (4-PW) Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100. Wedges: Cleveland RTX-3 (54-11,...
GOLF
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy