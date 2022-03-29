Golf picks: Betting the first round of the Valero Texas Open

Some bets are just more fun to make than others. And perhaps no wager provides more bang-for-buck excitement than a first-round leader punt at a PGA Tour event.

Gamblers will wait six months for the chance to cash a 10-1 futures ticket in the NFL or MLB, while 100-1 longshots regularly come through after just one round on the links.

Here are some players worth considering for a First-Round Leader bet at the Valero Texas Open , which begins Thursday, Mar. 31:

Bobby Mac’s time is coming on the PGA Tour. The affable Scot already has a win on the European Tour and finished T12 at the 2021 Masters. On sheer talent alone, MacIntyre is always live, no matter how deep the field. But add in the fact that we could see some windy conditions in San Antonio and the Scot becomes even more attractive at this price.

Hoffman’s current form certainly will make bettors weary, but that can all be forgiven when you look at Hoffman’s course history. The 45-year-old Californian has played TPC San Antonio 11 times and has nine top-15 finishes, five top-5’s and a win. Hoffman has never missed a cut at this event, so perhaps he can get pointed in the right direction with a low score on Thursday.

Schwab is making his way into “trendy” range among regular golf bettors, and for good reason. The Austrian has finished inside the top-10 in two of his last four starts on Tour and has been terrific around the greens all season. Schwab likely won’t be offered at odds like these for too much longer.

Bland entered the 2022 WGC Match Play near the bottom of the odds board but made a real go of it by winning his group and then giving Dustin Johnson a decent match. With a few rounds of golf in Texas under his belt, it’s worth going back to Bland at a long number to carry over some momentum to TPC San Antonio.

There’s no right or wrong way to build a FRL card, but for me there are just some guys I can’t quit – Matt Wallace chief among them. The 31-year-old Englishman is not in great form and he’s never won on Tour, but he did come close at this track last year, finishing third behind Jordan Spieth and Charley Hoffman. That’s good enough for me to go back to Wallace, who should be live if the wind picks up.