Callie Rivers hangs with Patty Mills’ wife, Ben Simmons’ fiancée at Nets game

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
 1 day ago

The WAGs of several Nets had a blast at FTX Arena on Saturday, when Brooklyn topped the East-leading Heat in Miami, 110-95.

Seth Curry’s wife, Callie Rivers, took to Instagram Monday to share a pair of selfies with Patty Mills’ wife, Alyssa, and Maya Jama, who is engaged to Ben Simmons .

Jama showed off her massive diamond ring from Simmons, who has yet to play this season. The Australian star is currently rehabbing a herniated disc in his back that he previously dealt with during his Sixers tenure.

Simmons landed in Brooklyn last month after the Nets sent James Harden to the 76ers for a package that included Curry, Andre Drummond, and two first-round picks, just hours before the trade deadline .

Earlier this month, Mills’ wife Alyssa welcomed Jama to the Nets in a post on Instagram that featured a snap of the WAGs in a suite at Wells Fargo Center. She wrote, “New teammates,” in her caption, and Jama shared a heart emoji in the comments.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CbnvmmspMIJ

Curry, Mills, and the future Mrs. Simmons all sat together Saturday at FTX Arena, where Curry recorded 17 points in the win against Miami. Mills put up 9 points.

The Nets entered Tuesday in the eighth spot in the East, a half-game above the Hornets, which would qualify Brooklyn for the play-in tournament. The play-in round begins April 12 and concludes April 15.

The Kevin Durant-led squad, though, could rise in the rankings with the recent full-time return of star guard Kyrie Irving, who is now eligible to play home games in New York due to the revised COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V7wts_0etJUoa100 Seth Curry (l.) and Patty Mills of the NetsNBAE via Getty Images

The (39-36) Nets host the (20-55) Pistons on Tuesday.

