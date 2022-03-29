ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Caesars Promo Code: Shoot for three with amazing offer

By Action Network
New York Post readers can get their hands on a huge new customer offer with Caesars Sportsbook. Check out how to claim insurance up to $1,100 on your first bet, ahead of a fantastic lineup of sports.

What do you get with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code?


Bettors new to Caesars Sportsbook will be able to take advantage of bet insurance on your first sports wager, up to a value of $1,100.

When it comes to risk-free bet offers, Caesars’ offer is certainly one of the best, with a very generous offer getting your new sportsbook account off to a great start. You will not find a higher sum anywhere else in New York.

What is the Caesars Promo Code?
Caesars Promo Code NYPBONUSCZR Caesars Promo Get up to $1,100 in first bet insurance Caesars Promo Code T&Cs New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply. Betting on the NBA with Caesars Sportsbook

The race to the playoffs is well and truly on in the NBA, with three teams already clinching their places in the post-season.

The Nets will look to bounce back from a loss in their last game and improve on their, 16-20, home record. Brooklyn hosts Detroit Pistons tonight, and are in desperate need of a win. Since his return to home action, Kyrie Irving has been playing out of his skin, averaging 30.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 6.8 assists over his last five games.

Meanwhile, the Pistons look to bounce back from a two-game slide, as they head out on the road after a four-game homestand, where they logged a, 1-3, record.

Philadelphia 76ers host the Milwaukee Bucks, as the 76ers saw their three-game winning streak come to an end with a 114-104 loss against the Phoenix Suns, a result also ended their three-game road trip through the West that saw them go 2-1.

The Bucks are coming off a 127-102 loss against the strong Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 30 points, complementing them with 11 rebounds, four assists, and four blocks. He’s a doubt for tonight’s game though, suffering a knee injury late in their last contest.

The Bulls are heading in the right direction for the postseason, but they continue to sputter on the way there. Chicago has lost six of its last eight games, with its most recent stumble a 109-104 loss to the New York Knicks on Monday night.

Tonight they face the Washington Wizards, who are still within reach of a play-in spot, although they can ill-afford to incur any more losses. Washington has kept itself alive by winning three of the last four games, with the most recent success a 123-115 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday evening.

How to claim Caesars New Customer Offer
  1. Click above and head to Caesars Sportsbook.
  2. Read the terms and conditions of the offer.
  3. Enter the required details and verify your information.
  4. When asked to enter a promo code, be sure to enter NYPBONUSCZR .
  5. Make your initial deposit.
  6. Place your first sports bet up to the value of $1,100.
  7. If your bet wins, you will be paid out in cash.
  8. If your wager loses, your free bets will be credited in your account within 72 hours.
  9. You must use the free bets within seven days of being awarded, otherwise, they will expire.
Caesars Sportsbook Existing Customer Offers
Caesars Profit Boosts


Who doesn’t like a little extra bang for their buck? Caesars Profit Boosts increase the net winnings of your bet by a given percentage and can be applied to plenty of types of bets.

Profit Boosts can be applied to both Straight bets (money line, spread, total) and Parlays, but there are also Profit Boosts that’ll exclusively apply to Straight bets only, Parlays only, or even Parlays with a set number of legs. Profit Boosts can be applied to a variety of sports and bet types, but only those available will appear in your bet slip.

Keep an eye out for any profit boosts in your ‘Bonus Drawer’ on Caesars Sportsbook.

Refer a Friend, Get a Bonus

21+, T&Cs apply

An easy way to grab yourself $100 in free bets, simply refer your friend with our unique referral link, and after they’ve deposited $50, you will receive $100 in free bets.

One of the best referral schemes of any sportsbook out there, with a limit of ten friends you can refer.

