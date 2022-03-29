Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing Another Man Inside Feather Falls Casino In Oroville

(credit: BCSO)

OROVILLE (CBS13) – An Oroville man is under arrest, accused of killing another man inside the Feather Falls Casino on Monday.

According to a Butte County Sheriff’s Office statement, just before 4:30 p.m. on March 28, they received word that two men had got into a physical altercation inside the Feather Falls Casino in Oroville. One of the people who called the sheriff’s office said one of the men involved in the altercation wasn’t breathing,

Medical personnel went to the scene of the incident and rendered first aid to the victim, 55-year-old Dennis Wold of Chico, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff’s deputies investigated the incident and learned that 37-year-old Michael Livermore was the one who got into the altercation with Wold. Shortly after the altercation, Livermore left the area on foot, the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies conducted an extensive search of the area surrounding Feather Falls Casino and found Livermore. He was taken into custody without incident.

Detectives investigated the incident further and say they found evidence pointing to Livermore as Wold’s killer. Livermore was booked into the Butte County Jail on one count of murder.

The sheriff’s department did not say what led up to the altercation.