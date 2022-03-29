ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oroville, CA

Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing Another Man Inside Feather Falls Casino In Oroville

CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jwgSd_0etJUhOw00
(credit: BCSO)

OROVILLE (CBS13) – An Oroville man is under arrest, accused of killing another man inside the Feather Falls Casino on Monday.

According to a Butte County Sheriff’s Office statement, just before 4:30 p.m. on March 28, they received word that two men had got into a physical altercation inside the Feather Falls Casino in Oroville. One of the people who called the sheriff’s office said one of the men involved in the altercation wasn’t breathing,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3immCJ_0etJUhOw00

(credit: BCSO)

Medical personnel went to the scene of the incident and rendered first aid to the victim, 55-year-old Dennis Wold of Chico, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff’s deputies investigated the incident and learned that 37-year-old Michael Livermore was the one who got into the altercation with Wold. Shortly after the altercation, Livermore left the area on foot, the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies conducted an extensive search of the area surrounding Feather Falls Casino and found Livermore. He was taken into custody without incident.

Detectives investigated the incident further and say they found evidence pointing to Livermore as Wold’s killer. Livermore was booked into the Butte County Jail on one count of murder.

The sheriff’s department did not say what led up to the altercation.

Comments / 5

If you enjoy reading articles from
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento

63K+

Followers

17K+

Posts

24M+

Views

Follow CBS Sacramento and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Click10.com

Police: Man arrested for attempted rape inside Walmart

MIAMI, Fla. – Walmart shoppers were left speechless and disturbed after hearing that a woman was sexually battered at a store they had just finished shopping in along Northwest 79th Street. “That’s really unsafe. I would come into a Walmart to grocery shop. Just for somebody to come up...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sacramento

Suspect In Custody After Deadly Double Shooting At Stockton Lounge

STOCKTON (CBS13) — An arrest has been made in connection to Sunday’s double shooting in Stockton that left a 31-year-old man dead, police said Monday night. Jeromie Damon, 30, was arrested along the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on charges related to the homicide, the Stockton Police Department said. The shooting happened at the Ave on the Mile lounge on Pacific Avenue. Just after 1 a.m., officers responding to the scene located the 31-year-old victim who suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead soon after. A second victim later arrived at the hospital with a non-life-threatening wound, police said. The fatal shooting marked the 14th homicide in Stockton during this young year. Stockton police have not released any other information related to the shooting.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Bodies Of Lobbyist Kathryn Lynch, Her Boyfriend Found In Loomis Home After Armed Suspect Shot By Deputies

LOOMIS (CBS13) – Authorities say two bodies have been found inside a Loomis home where deputies also shot an armed suspect on Monday. The incident started around 10 a.m. Monday. The Placer County Sheriff’s Department received reports of “suspicious circumstances” at a residence in the area of Lake Forest Drive in Loomis. Deputies, including armored law enforcement vehicles, arrived at the three-story home. Around 3 p.m., nearby residents were told to shelter in place. Hours later, at 7 p.m., deputies say they saw a man running from the home with a handgun, according to a sheriff’s department statement. Deputies caught up to the man...
LOOMIS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oroville, CA
County
Butte County, CA
Butte County, CA
Crime & Safety
Oroville, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Feather Falls, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Chico, CA
KTLA

Inmate killed by other inmates at Northern California prison

An inmate died after being attacked in the recreation yard of a Northern California prison, authorities said Sunday. Staff used chemical agents to quell the incident after the attack Saturday at California State Prison, Sacramento, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement. Despite life-saving measures, Nathan Marcus was pronounced dead shortly after […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sheriff: Father Was Allegedly On Cocaine When He Took 2-Year-Old Son In Auburn

AUBURN (CBS13) – A father has been arrested on suspicion of endangering his own young son after the pair disappeared while he was allegedly under the influence of cocaine. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, early in the morning of March 22, deputies got a report about a missing 2-year-old boy. As deputies soon learned, the boy had allegedly been taken by his father – who was also reportedly armed with a knife. Deputies say the father was identified as 30-year-old Abel Mosqueda. The pair went to an unknown location, but deputies were able to track them to the 76 gas station near Highway 49. A field sobriety test revealed that Mosqueda was suspected to be under the influence of cocaine. The boy was unharmed, deputies say. Mosqueda was arrested and is now facing charges of child endangerment and being under the influence of a controlled substance. Further, he’s also being accused of destroying and concealing evidence while he was being taken to jail.
AUBURN, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Bcso#The Feather Falls Casino
The Independent

Missing brothers found dead after falling from canoe into lake

The bodies of two missing brothers have been found almost a month after they fell off a canoe and into a lake in the Pacific Northwest.Alexander Tennyson, 19, and his 21-year-old brother Andrew, went missing in Lake Howard in Washington state on 29 January.The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Warm Beach neighbourhood at about 12.30 am on 29 January. Deputies found the canoe they were believed to have used but were unable to locate the two men.They were celebrating a friend’s birthday when their canoe capsized in the lake at night, according to a Go Fund Me page...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

Missing woman found dead near rugged Placer County trail

ALTA, Calif. (KTXL) — The body of a missing Sacramento woman was found Sunday morning along a steep and rugged trail in Placer County. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old Kerina Blue was reported missing to the Sacramento Police Department around 1 a.m. on Saturday by her parents. Police said Blue was at-risk due […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Man arrested for allegedly filming minors at a Roseville park

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — On Saturday, March 26, the City of Roseville Police Department arrested a 59-year-old man for allegedly contacting and filming young children without parental consent at a Roseville park. At around 3:15 p.m., officers arrived on the scene at a Roseville park in the 1000 block of...
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Homeowner shares details of assault by potential renter

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento homeowner is sharing the details of what happened after a prospective renter attacked him. Photos show 67-year-old Henry Suwinsky who was bloodied and beaten up earlier this week.   Suwinsky said he agreed to rent a room to a man and woman last week for $900 a month. They […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTLA

NorCal man took small bear cubs from their den: Officials

A Northern California man has pleaded guilty to taking two bear cubs from their den, wildlife officials said Tuesday. The man, 29-year-old Cody Dylon Setzer, took their bear cubs after finding the den in a fallen log across a forest road, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The cubs were less than […]
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Teen shot by deputies is suspect in his parents' death in Loomis

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Two bodies were found in a Placer County home after a day-long investigation ended with deputies shooting their suspect Monday evening. Deputies identified the victims Tuesday as Gerald Upholt, 80, and Katheryn Lynch, 67. The couple were well-known lobbyists, according to the family’s pet sitter....
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
63K+
Followers
17K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy