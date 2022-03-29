ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradford County, FL

Newborn found during raid of known drug house in Bradford County, sheriff's office says

By Samantha Mathers, Action News Jax
 1 day ago
Bradford County drug arrests credit: Bradford County Sheriff's Office

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — Multiple people were arrested Tuesday during a raid of a known drug home in Bradford County.

The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that the arrests were for the illegal sale of methamphetamines and prescription drugs.

In addition to those arrested, investigators found a newborn in the home.

Action News Jax has reached out to BCSO for additional information.

