If you're planning your next vacation and airfare prices are just too high, why not ride the rails?. Amtrak is announcing a sale on its "USA Rail Pass." The pass lets you take 10 rides over 30 days to any of Amtrak’s 500 destinations. The cost of the pass is $100 off, so it's on sale for $399. That makes each ride less than $40.

TRAFFIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO