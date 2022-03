BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Brooklyn Park say a body was found in Shingle Creek Sunday afternoon. Officers made the discovery at about 2:45 p.m., but they didn’t specify the neighboring area. Police say Hennepin County’s water patrol assisted at the scene. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity and official cause of death of the deceased person at a later time. Police are still investigating.

BROOKLYN PARK, MN ・ 10 DAYS AGO