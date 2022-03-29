Dorothy Evelyn Bond

Evelyn A. Martin (nee Bodden), 86, of Kewaskum, was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 20, 2022. She was born on March 26, 1935, to the late Joseph and Irma (nee Bintzler) in the Town of Theresa. Evelyn graduated from Kewaskum High School in 1955. On February 12, 1955, she was united in marriage to Lloyd Martin at St. Kilian in Campbellsport. Together they raised their five children. She was a member of St. Anthony Ladies Society and Resurrection Catholic Church. Evelyn enjoyed crocheting afghans for family and friends and making quilts. She loved to listen to country and old-time music. Evelyn also enjoyed trips up to Green Bay with friends and going to musicals at the Fireside. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren and will be missed by all who knew her.

