Burn ban issued for unincorporated areas of Bastrop County

Effective: 2022-03-21 17:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bastrop; Travis The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Travis County in south central Texas Northwestern Bastrop County in south central Texas * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 558 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located near Onion Creek, or near Buda, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Austin, Elgin, Austin Bergstrom Int Airport, Mustang Ridge, Onion Creek, Wyldwood, Camp Swift, Hornsby Bend, Webberville, Creedmoor, Garfield, Maha, Del Valle, Pilot Knob and McKinney Falls State Park. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

BASTROP COUNTY, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO