ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

MHSAA Representative Council Approves Changes at Winter Meeting

By Matthew Doyle
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c78y9_0etJSCRn00

The MHSAA Representative Council approved changes to multiple sports, which included more games for the high school basketball season and MHSAA Tournament competitions for athletes in wheelchairs.

Basketball

High school basketball teams at all levels will be able to play 22 games in the regular season starting with the 2022-23 season, an increase of two games to align with most of the other Midwest states.

Classification

The postseason will also separate divisions based on schools actively sponsoring teams for that season. This became an issue as the smaller divisions in many sports ended up having fewer teams than the larger divisions due to lack of participation.

Football teams will also be allowed to opt up a division after the release of classifications every year. This is pending an Executive Committee approval.

Cross Country and Track

There will now be MHSAA Tournament opportunities for athletes in wheelchairs in cross country and track, starting in the 2022 spring season. Regional and Final meets will have four events of the 100, 200, 400-meter, along with shotput.

Swimming

The Council also approved an expansion of postseason Paralympic opportunities with the addition of the 100-yard freestyle heat. The 50-yard freestyle had been offered since 2020.

Baseball/Softball

Baseball and softball districts will be able to start their first round games before Memorial Day. Baseball can play on either Thursday, Friday or Saturday before Memorial Day, while softball can play on that Thursday or Friday. That will begin this season. Games had been previously played on the Tuesday after Memorial Day.

Hockey

There will be an increase of 2,000 students in the enrollment cap for co-op hockey teams, raising to total to 5,500 students. Nearly half of the teams that competed in the MHSAA Tournament were co-op teams. Schools in the co-op must receive Executive Committee approval.

Referees

There will be an increase in benefits for MHSAA-registered game officials. There will be a raise in postseason game fees paid to officials in all sports. Officials will have membership in the National Association of Sports Officials in order to expand liability insurance, resources and professional services. The registration process and fees will also automatically provide each official registration in two sports.

School Transportation

School transportation can be used during the summer, but it must be funded from school-approved activities.

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

MHSAA announces increased benefits for registered game officials and referees

The Michigan High School Athletic Association’s representative council has announced it will increase benefits for MHSAA-registered game officials moving forward, including raises in postseason game fees paid to officials across all sports. According to Darren Ford, the president of the Detroit Officials Association, this is a welcomed announcement from...
DETROIT, MI
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Collinsville board, superintendent honor 2 CHS student-athletes

The Collinsville Board of Education recognized two Collinsville High School students during the board's regular meeting on March 22, freshman Taylor Dawson and senior Austin Stewart. Both were recognized for outstanding performance during the 2021-2022 wrestling season and were introduced by CHS Athletic Director Clay Smith and congratulated by Wrestling Head Coach Alex Taylor.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mhsaa#Swimming#Mhsaa Tournament#Executive Committee#Cross Country And Track
The Times-Gazette

Black River FFA participates Ashland FFA Alumni Invitational

Six members of the Black River FFA chapter participated in multiple spring career development events on March 28 at the Ashland FFA Alumni Invitational. The Horse Judging competition consists of judging two halter classes, one performance, and a class of hay, identifying different types of tack and equipment and completing a 50-question written test. Overall the horse judging team had two individuals participate. Out of 85 individuals, Chloee Howard earned 6th place and Abigail Groesser was 23rd.
ASHLAND, OH
Mountain Times

35th annual chess championships open for registration, all levels welcome

The 35th Vermont Scholastic High School and Middle School Chess Championships will be held on Saturday, April 16 at the Capital City Grange Hall on Vermont Route 12 in Berlin. All Vermont students are eligible to compete for state championships […] Read More The post 35th annual chess championships open for registration, all levels welcome appeared first on The Mountain Times.
BERLIN, VT
MISportsNow

MISportsNow

Traverse City, MI
704
Followers
2K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

 https://www.misportsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy