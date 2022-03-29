MHSAA Representative Council Approves Changes at Winter Meeting

The MHSAA Representative Council approved changes to multiple sports, which included more games for the high school basketball season and MHSAA Tournament competitions for athletes in wheelchairs.

Basketball

High school basketball teams at all levels will be able to play 22 games in the regular season starting with the 2022-23 season, an increase of two games to align with most of the other Midwest states.

Classification

The postseason will also separate divisions based on schools actively sponsoring teams for that season. This became an issue as the smaller divisions in many sports ended up having fewer teams than the larger divisions due to lack of participation.

Football teams will also be allowed to opt up a division after the release of classifications every year. This is pending an Executive Committee approval.

Cross Country and Track

There will now be MHSAA Tournament opportunities for athletes in wheelchairs in cross country and track, starting in the 2022 spring season. Regional and Final meets will have four events of the 100, 200, 400-meter, along with shotput.

Swimming

The Council also approved an expansion of postseason Paralympic opportunities with the addition of the 100-yard freestyle heat. The 50-yard freestyle had been offered since 2020.

Baseball/Softball

Baseball and softball districts will be able to start their first round games before Memorial Day. Baseball can play on either Thursday, Friday or Saturday before Memorial Day, while softball can play on that Thursday or Friday. That will begin this season. Games had been previously played on the Tuesday after Memorial Day.

Hockey

There will be an increase of 2,000 students in the enrollment cap for co-op hockey teams, raising to total to 5,500 students. Nearly half of the teams that competed in the MHSAA Tournament were co-op teams. Schools in the co-op must receive Executive Committee approval.

Referees

There will be an increase in benefits for MHSAA-registered game officials. There will be a raise in postseason game fees paid to officials in all sports. Officials will have membership in the National Association of Sports Officials in order to expand liability insurance, resources and professional services. The registration process and fees will also automatically provide each official registration in two sports.

School Transportation

School transportation can be used during the summer, but it must be funded from school-approved activities.