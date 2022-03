Former president Donald Trump has signaled that if he makes another White House bid in 2024, he would choose a running mate other than former vice president Mike Pence. "I don't think the people would accept it," Trump told the Washington Examiner during an interview Tuesday night in which he called Pence a "really fine person" but renewed his grievances about Pence's refusal to attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election results during Congress's counting of electoral college votes.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 15 DAYS AGO