Holland, MI

Holland’s Spring Cleanup Is Extended

By Dan Evans
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Mar. 29, 2022) – You now have more time get your lawn cleaned up for spring as Holland’s annual Spring cleanup has been extended. Any yard clippings, shrub trimmings,...

