TYLER — Services for Larry Price Simmons, 73, of Tyler will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Visitation one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Tyler. Mr. Simmons was born December 14, 1948 in Houston and passed away March 20, 2022 in Tyler.

TYLER, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO