ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Street Response Goes Citywide

portlandobserver.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Portland Street Response team has officially expanded citywide, significantly growing a non-armed public safety emergency response to non-life-threatening behavioral and mental health crisis calls and saving armed police resources for other calls. “We listened to the crisis on the streets, to affected businesses, and to our public safety...

portlandobserver.com

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Wheeler
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Moving Oregon’s border gains steam

In response to Mary Cooke’s March 15 letter “Many rural residents want to stay,” while it is true that many rural Oregon residents want to remain a part of Oregon, county elections held over the past year show that a strong majority of voters would rather be governed by Idaho. Greater Idaho measure campaigns have won their past six elections in Eastern Oregon, mostly by wide margins. Three more counties will vote in May, and more hope to qualify measures for the November ballot. Rural Oregonians are saying as loudly and clearly as they can that they want to change their state-level governance, and that moving the border with Idaho is their preferred solution. Such strong popular support for moving the border means this is an issue that should be getting more attention from media and legislators, not less. It’s time for elected leaders across the state to recognize and respect the wishes of voters and begin the discussion about moving Oregon’s border.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland Police Bureau#Emergency Response#Mental Health#Police#City Council#Portland Street Response
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Oregonian

Portland’s huge mansions for sale: What kind of homes with space can you get for $8 million or less?

How much space do you need to be comfortable? In Portland, there’s a wide range of homes for sale, from a 368-square-foot studio with a Murphy bed (listed at $175,000) in the Cardinell View Lofts near Portland State University to almost 10,000 square feet of living space inside a century-old Georgian-Colonial Revival-style mansion on lofty Southwest Vista Avenue, listed at $3.2 million.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy