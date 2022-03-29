ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facing court-ordered deadline, Maryland Democrats voting on alternate congressional map

By Bryn Stole, Baltimore Sun
 1 day ago
Maryland lawmakers at the State House in Annapolis in January. Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Facing a looming court-imposed deadline to redraw Maryland’s proposed congressional districts, Democrats in the Maryland Senate on Tuesday quickly approved a hastily redrawn congressional map on a party-line vote.

Final votes in the General Assembly to approve the map are expected before a Wednesday deadline set by Judge Lynne A. Battaglia, who rejected the legislature’s earlier congressional map as the “product of extreme partisan gerrymandering” that violates several clauses in the state constitution.

The map Battaglia rejected would’ve solidified Democratic control of seven of Maryland’s eight congressional districts and also made the state’s lone Republican congressman, U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, more vulnerable to a challenger.

The new map, drawn over the weekend and publicly posted for the first time Monday night, appears to significantly dilute the Democrat’s formidable partisan advantages. The map would take effect if Battaglia approves it.

It remained unclear Tuesday whether Attorney General Brian Frosh, a Democrat, plans to appeal Battaglia’s original decision. Democratic legislative leaders seemed Monday to signal that intent as likely on a track parallel to the legislative approval process.

Senators approved the map Tuesday after partisan debate, with Republicans opposing but Democrats pushing the map through on a final vote of 30 to 13. The House of Delegates is expected to swiftly follow and approve the map and send it to Gov. Larry Hogan. Democrats control both chambers with veto-proof majorities.

Legislative and court approval of the map would provide clarity for 2022 Maryland congressional candidates about the districts they are seeking to represent and for state voters about the districts they perhaps will be voting in for the first time.

Hogan, a Republican, vetoed the congressional map passed in December but was swiftly overridden by Democratic lawmakers. Hogan has repeatedly urged lawmakers to adopt an alternate set of maps drawn by a bipartisan commission appointed by the governor, although Democratic leaders in the General Assembly have shown little interest in considering that map.

Democratic senators argued that the new map complies with Battaglia’s order and credited the nonpartisan staff at the Department of Legislative Services with working straight through the weekend to draft it. Republicans, however, loudly objected that the map remained skewed heavily in favor of Democrats and complained that Republicans weren’t included in the frenetic drafting process.

“This map, while prettier [than the map rejected by the court], is nothing more than lipstick on a pig,” Sen. Michael Hough, a Frederick County Republican, who likened it to the current gerrymandered congressional maps adopted in 2010.

Baltimore County Republican Sen. Chris West called it “far superior” to the map adopted in December but said he believed the “excessive number” of county crossings — particularly in Baltimore City and County — rendered it, too, unconstitutional.

Senate President Bill Ferguson said he was “disappointed” Republicans still voted against the latest map because, in his view, it addressed many of the Republican objections raised back in December.

In rejecting the original map, Battaglia said it violated the state constitutional requirement that legislative districts consist of adjoining territory and be compact in form, with due regard for natural boundaries and political subdivisions. It also violated the state constitution’s free elections, free speech and equal protection clauses, she said.

Other courts have overturned maps found to be GOP gerrymanders in North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania, infuriating Republicans and leading conservatives to push for the U.S. Supreme Court to limit the power of state courts to intervene against maps drawn by state legislatures.

This article will be updated

Axios

eenews.net

Battle for N.C. seat could determine Senate control

With control of the Senate hanging in the balance this election year, the race for an open seat in North Carolina is attracting some attention: Republicans there are battling over who has the strongest conservative credentials, while Democrats have settled on a candidate who backs emissions reduction targets and other pro-environment policies.
CONGRESS & COURTS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Senate votes to overturn mask mandate on airplanes, transit

WASHINGTON — The Senate on Tuesday voted 57-40 to overturn a federal requirement that passengers on U.S. airplanes and other modes of public transportation wear masks. The Congressional Review Act measure, introduced by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., is the latest salvo in a fight between congressional Republicans and the Biden administration over public health requirements related to the pandemic, which has killed more than 963,000 Americans to date, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios Charlotte

North Carolina’s new congressional maps give Democrats hope — and pressure

A new congressional map imposed by the courts on Feb. 23 has reinvigorated liberals in North Carolina, a state where GOP legislative dominance has reigned for nearly two decades. Why it matters: North Carolina has been the battleground for legal fights over disenfranchisement over the past decade, and its broader history in that area is […] The post North Carolina’s new congressional maps give Democrats hope — and pressure appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
POLITICS
POLITICO

That's one fewer aspirant to succeed retiring Sen. Jim Inhofe: Oklahoma Rep. Kevin Hern isn't expected to run, per a Republican familiar with the situation.

A spokesperson for Hern’s office did not immediately return a request for comment. "Putin and his oligarchs stow their dirty money in rule-of-law nations by purchasing mansions, mega-yachts, artwork, and other high-value assets. We ought to seize those ill-gotten luxuries and put them to use helping the Ukrainian people."
OKLAHOMA STATE
