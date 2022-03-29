SDG&E unveils new energy storage facility in Kearny Mesa

KEARNY MESA, Calif. (KGTV) – With the cut of a ribbon, SDG&E's new energy storage facility in Kearny Mesa is ready to go. This is the power company's first of its kind project that uses lithium-ion phosphate batteries to store carbon-free electricity.

"This is being built in a location that used to house combustion generators that were built in the 1950s," SDG&E President of Energy and Innovation Miguel Romero said. "This is an example of how our cities and communities are transitioning to cleaner sources of energy."

Romero broke down how this works.

"It allows us to provide energy when supply is short in the hot summer days we saw that a couple of years ago," he said. "On the other hand, it also provides resilient needs when we need to create that backup power."

Romero said this facility can help power 13,000 homes for up to four hours, and there are more facilities like this in the works across the state and in our region. All part of the plan to reach the state's goal of producing 100% carbon-free electricity by 2045.