ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

SDG&E unveils new energy storage facility in Kearny Mesa

By Marie Coronel
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36joMp_0etJOtXA00

KEARNY MESA, Calif. (KGTV) – With the cut of a ribbon, SDG&E's new energy storage facility in Kearny Mesa is ready to go. This is the power company's first of its kind project that uses lithium-ion phosphate batteries to store carbon-free electricity.

"This is being built in a location that used to house combustion generators that were built in the 1950s," SDG&E President of Energy and Innovation Miguel Romero said. "This is an example of how our cities and communities are transitioning to cleaner sources of energy."

Romero broke down how this works.

"It allows us to provide energy when supply is short in the hot summer days we saw that a couple of years ago," he said. "On the other hand, it also provides resilient needs when we need to create that backup power."

Romero said this facility can help power 13,000 homes for up to four hours, and there are more facilities like this in the works across the state and in our region. All part of the plan to reach the state's goal of producing 100% carbon-free electricity by 2045.

Comments / 0

ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV

18K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Related
The Independent

140-year-old rusty batteries offer huge breakthrough for energy storage

Scientists have discovered an alternative to costly and environmentally damaging lithium-ion batteries – used in everything from smartphones to electric cars – in the form of a 140-year old technology.Iron-air batteries, first invented in 1878, hold a far higher energy density to lithium-ion batteries at a fraction of the cost, however until now they have impractical for recharging purposes due to rusting.A team from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology now claims to have fine-tuned a process known as “reverse rusting” in order to allow the new design to charge and discharge energy.“Iron-air batteries can be commercially scaled up for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Tree Hugger

California's 'Solar Canals' Will Save Water and Produce Clean Energy

A public-private-academic partnership plans to install solar panels over water canals in California in a bid to produce clean energy and help preserve the state's dwindling water resources. Construction of Project Nexus, the “first-ever solar panel over canal development in the United States,” will start next fall and is scheduled...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Business
San Diego, CA
Industry
TechCrunch

Smart electric panel company Span gets a $90M jolt of cash

Span raised $10 million a couple of years ago, integrated with Alexa and launched a smarter EV charger earlier this year to go with the smart panels. “I was very fortunate to join Tesla in the very early days of defining what Tesla Energy subsequently became. So I was one of the early leaders in the Energy Group. People are probably most familiar with the Powerwall battery, but I was the leader of the product team there that designed, developed and deployed residential products, commercial industry products, as well as utility-scale products both on the hardware and software side. During my time, they were also responsible for products like the solar roof and deployment of solar, the glass roof part, if you will,” Arch Rao, CEO and founder of SPAN told me in an interview earlier this year. “One of the things that I got to see firsthand while deploying home batteries and solar systems and electric vehicle charging systems around the world, is that there is a fundamental problem tied to infrastructure. It is going to be a deterrent to the adoption of distributed clean energy, especially if you believe that electrification is a meaningful part of the Fossil Free journey that we want to be on. If we want to supplant [fossil-fuel focused appliances] with superior electric appliances, it’s going to require a massive upgrade to the infrastructure starting with the home electrical panel.”
TECHNOLOGY
insideevs.com

Video Tries To Get To The Bottom Of Solar-Powered Electric Vehicles

Solar charging sounds like it is the solution to electric vehicles’ biggest problem - the weight and cost of the huge battery they have to carry around in order to not induce range anxiety in their owners. It would also reduce the need to charge the vehicle, making the deal even sweeter.
CARS
NBC San Diego

$171.40: Finally, SDG&E Is Giving YOU Money

San Diego Gas & Electric announced Thursday that residential customers will receive credits on their upcoming bills due to a state program aimed at combating climate change. The utility said customers will get up to $171.40 in bill credits in the coming months due to the California Climate Credit program, which distributes gas and electric credits twice per year.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miguel Romero
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy