ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Haitians protest rising insecurity; some burn a plane

By EVENS SANON
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ujFSK_0etJNqvC00
APTOPIX Haiti Protest A woman guides a child past a demonstration against increasing violence in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The protest coincides with the 35th anniversary of Haiti’s 1987 Constitution and follows other protests and strikes in recent weeks in the middle of a spike in gang-related kidnappings. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph) (Odelyn Joseph)

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — Haitians took to the streets Tuesday to protest rising insecurity, with demonstrations turning violent in the southern city of Les Cayes where people stormed the airport and attacked and burned a small plane owned by a U.S. missionary group.

At least one person died and five others were injured, including four police officers, in the confrontation between protesters and authorities in Les Cayes, said Gedeon Chery, a National Police inspector assigned to the city's airport.

Chery told The Associated Press the person killed was a protester who was shot, but he didn't say whether police were responsible.

A second small plane was burned at the local airport of the city of Jacmel, but it wasn’t clear if it was also part of an attack by some protesters, said Garry Desrosiers, the National Police spokesman. The aircraft was non-operational and had been stationed there for a while, he added.

The protests coincided with the 35th anniversary of Haiti’s 1987 Constitution and follow other protests and strikes in recent weeks amid a spike in gang-related kidnappings and complaints about Prime Minister Ariel Henry's inability to confront gangs. On his Twitter account, Henry condemned the violence in Les Cayes and said he has ordered authorities to look for the people behind it.

Chery, the police inspector, said a group of people had gotten onto the terminal's tarmac, attacked the plane and set it on fire.

A video posted in social media showed some people on the plane's fuselage while the red-and-white aircraft was moving on the tarmac, and others running alongside it. Chery said he didn't know why they attacked it.

Agape Flights, a Christian ministry transporting supplies to missionaries in Haiti, the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas, said in a statement that “Our team is safe.”

It said Agape’s Chieftain aircraft was destroyed and they are preparing to bring the ministry's team back to the U.S.

“Our missionary affiliates are hearing that they thought it was a politicians plane they were destroying,” the statement said.

People also protested in Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince, where some burned tires. Protesters also criticized how Henry has not been able to control insecurity.

“He has nothing left to offer but words and more baseless words,” said Marie-Andre Michelle, one of the people who marched in Port-au-Prince.

Violence has increased over the past year despite the prime minister's pledges to crack down on insecurity.

Kidnappings in Haiti increased 180% in 2021, with 655 of them reported to police, according to mid-February report by the U.N. Security Council. Authorities believe the number could be higher since many kidnappings go unreported.

Along with violence, Haiti has been also dealing with the ongoing sluggish investigation of President Jovenel Moïse's killing last July 7, and a magnitude-7.2 earthquake that killed over 2,200 people in the country’s south last August.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WSB Radio
WSB Radio

33K+

Followers

61K+

Posts

16M+

Views

Follow WSB Radio and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Daily Mail

U.S. pushes Jamaica to extradite Haiti politician suspected in plotting the assassination of President Jovenel Moise

The United States requested the extradition from Jamaica of a former politician allegedly connected to the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. Former Haitian Senator John Joel Joseph, whom the Haitian government considers a key suspect in the July 7, 2021 murder of Moïse, was arrested in Jamaica on January 20 after having fled Haiti.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jovenel Moïse
CBS News

Video appears to shows more than a dozen men lined up outside funeral service and executed by cartel gunmen in Mexico

Mexicans were left wondering what happened to more than a dozen men who were seen lined up against a wall by drug cartel gunmen toting assault rifles. In a video apparently shot by a resident of the town San Jose de Gracia in the western state of Michoacan and posted on social media, bursts of gunfire broke out and smoke covered the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haitians#Protest#Insecurity#Port Au Prince#Ap#National Police#Chery#The Associated Press
The Independent

American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
POLITICS
WTVR-TV

Mexico deports suspected cartel leader "El Huevo" to U.S.

NUEVO LAREDO, Mexico — A suspected drug lord, known as “El Huevo” or “The Egg”, has been deported to the U.S. Juan Gerardo Treviño is a U.S. citizen and was captured by Mexican authorities on Monday in the state of Tamaulipas, which borders the southernmost tip of Texas.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Conversation U.S.

Ukrainian refugees are welcomed with open arms – not so with people fleeing other war-torn countries

Across Europe, countries are preparing for the 4 million to 7 million Ukrainian refugees who will likely flee the Russian invasion of their country. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke for many European leaders when she proclaimed, “Everyone who has to flee Putin’s bombs will be welcomed with open arms.” Some European commentators on Western media have described Ukrainian refugees as being “civilized,” “middle class” and “prosperous,” and different from those from “third world nations.” A few European politicians have also stressed that Ukrainian refugees are qualitatively superior by virtue of their race and religion to those from countries in...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Protests
Daily Mail

Moment Mexican authorities discover 101 US-bound migrants hidden in baggage compartment of broken-down bus

This is the moment immigration agents in Mexico discovered 101 United States-bound migrants hiding in the luggage compartment of a broken-down bus. National Institute of Migration officials said the officers noticed the coach after it encountered mechanical problems on a road in Oaxaca City, the capital of the southern state of Oaxaca, on Wednesday.
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

Delta Weighs Flights Out of New Mexico City Airport - Mexican President

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that U.S. airline company Delta is analyzing whether to fly to and from a new airport serving Mexico City. The newly constructed airport north of Mexico's capital, which is due to open later this month, is one...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

'All we're asking is for government to give them a visa': Despair of Ukrainian-American family living in Long Island as their daughter and her husband fleeing the war are refused US entry - despite Europe opening its doors to refugees

Ukrainian refugees with family in America are having their asylum requests rejected and are stuck in Europe or at the southern border despite President Biden's promise to welcome them with open arms. Since war broke out on February 24, European countries have flung open their borders to welcome the 3million...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

El Salvador declares state of emergency over gang murders after 62 killings in one day

El Salvador’s congress granted President Nayib Bukele’s request to declare a state of emergency early Sunday during a wave of gang-related killings over the weekend. Fourteen people were killed on Friday and 62 people died Saturday, a scale of violence that has not been seen for years. By comparison, there were 79 homicides in the entire month of February. Mr Bukele announced the request on Saturday in his social media accounts, and congress approved it early Sunday. The decree would suspend constitutional guarantees of freedom of assembly and loosen arrest rules for as much as 30 days, but could...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
33K+
Followers
61K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy