Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar. The first Cleveland St. Patrick's Day parade reportedly took place in 1867. In the early years, the parade marched through the near-westside (from the Flats to Detroit-Shoreway), where the region's Irish immigrants were concentrated. The songs and dancing were organized by the Order of the Hibernians. Back in 1910, Ohio senator Dan Mooney introduced a bill which recognized St. Patrick's Day in Ohio, turning the parade into a true tradition. Today's parade launches at 1:04 p.m. at the intersection of Superior Avenue and East 18th Street and will end at Rockwell Avenue and Ontario Street. Expect downtown bars to be jammed after it's over. The parade route and more are on the website.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO