ROCKLIN, Calif. — Friends, teachers and coaches are mourning the loss of Anthony Williams after he was killed over the weekend in a crash in Rocklin. People left flowers and balloons at a growing memorial at the crash site off Lonetree Boulevard and Adams Drive. The Rocklin Police Department said a man, later identified as Williams, was walking in the road when a driver hit and killed him at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

ROCKLIN, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO