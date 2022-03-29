ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summers County, WV

Fundraising ideas wanted in Summers County Sheriff’s K-9 unit purchase

By Harper Emch
 1 day ago

HINTON, WV (WVNS) – The Summers County Sheriff’s Office is looking for fundraising ideas in order to raise the money required to purchase a narcotics K-9 Unit.

Summers County Sheriff’s Office wants to get the public involved in the process of acquiring the K-9 Unit, and they are looking for ideas on how to raise money to pay for half the dog. Half of the amount required was already acquired through drug seizures performed by the Sheriff’s Office. They thanked all of the drug dealers for helping pay for the future dog in forfeitures via a Facebook post .

The Summers County Sheriff’s Office has set their goal for $9,000, and expressed their excitement about acquiring the first Narcotics certified K-9 Unit in all of Summers County.

