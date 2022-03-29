ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addison County, VT

Acclaimed Addison County Animal Farm Butter Business Changes Hands

By Melissa Pasanen
 1 day ago
"Never underestimate a letter in the mail," Diane St. Clair said. "Handwritten!" Twenty-two years ago, St. Clair, 65, launched Animal Farm butter from her small Orwell farm with a handwritten letter to chef Thomas Keller. His prestigious restaurants include the French Laundry in Napa Valley and Per Se in...

