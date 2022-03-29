ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Settlement reached in foster care death of a 15-month-old in Pueblo

By Ashley Eberhardt
 1 day ago

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo County has reached a settlement with the family of a 15-month-old who died in foster care.

ORIGINAL STORY: Two arrested in death of baby in Pueblo West

The county released a statement saying in part “All parties involved in the case have agreed to the settlement, which everyone involved believes is in the best interest of the family, especially the siblings.”

The siblings in the case will receive part of the settlement in the agreement, along with the parents of the child who passed away and lawyers involved.

While the family did agree to the settlement, their lawyer says they are not satisfied.

“The family is not satisfied, they lost a young child. Two of their children were abused while in foster care. That’s something the family, both the children and the parents, they’re going to have to live with the rest of their lives,” Richard Orona, the family’s attorney, said in a statement.

The settlement money will assist the siblings of the 15-month-old throughout their life, helping them overcome any injuries or damage while in foster care. The family hopes this incident will lead the county to look into the foster care program and make changes.

