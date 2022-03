ROME — How should the city of Rome spend the nearly $25 million it was awarded from the federal government as part of the American Rescue Plan Act?. The public will have a chance to share their views on the matter when the city’s Common Council Ad Hoc Committee on the ARPA funding will hold an informational meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Common Council Chambers of City Hall, 198 N. Washington St.

