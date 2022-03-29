Millington officer arrested for aggravated assault, records show

FATETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Millington police officer was arrested in Fayette County Monday.

Doug Haley was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, public intoxication, possession of a weapon, and resist stop halt frisk, records show.

Millington Police confirmed that Haley is currently an officer and released the following statement.

“Millington Police Officer Doug Haley was arrested last night by the Fayette County Sheriff Office. The charges are related to an incident that occurred in Fayette County while Officer Haley was off duty and unrelated to his duties with the Millington Police Department. The Millington Police Department has suspended Officer Haley without pay as a result of the charges. An internal investigation will be held to determine if additional disciplinary action is warranted. Officer Haley has been a member with Millington Police for 3 ½ years.

The Millington Police Department cannot comment further on ongoing investigation.”

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed that Haley is a former deputy at the department. He worked there from September 2016 to April 2018.

FOX13 is working to learn more details about Haley’s charges. Check back for updates.

