ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millington, TN

Millington officer arrested for aggravated assault, records show

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pQJYu_0etJLJA900

FATETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Millington police officer was arrested in Fayette County Monday.

Doug Haley was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, public intoxication, possession of a weapon, and resist stop halt frisk, records show.

Millington Police confirmed that Haley is currently an officer and released the following statement.

“Millington Police Officer Doug Haley was arrested last night by the Fayette County Sheriff Office. The charges are related to an incident that occurred in Fayette County while Officer Haley was off duty and unrelated to his duties with the Millington Police Department. The Millington Police Department has suspended Officer Haley without pay as a result of the charges. An internal investigation will be held to determine if additional disciplinary action is warranted. Officer Haley has been a member with Millington Police for 3 ½ years.

The Millington Police Department cannot comment further on ongoing investigation.”

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed that Haley is a former deputy at the department. He worked there from September 2016 to April 2018.

FOX13 is working to learn more details about Haley’s charges. Check back for updates.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Comments / 1

Related
KATV

Twenty-two arrests made in early morning drug operation

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Twenty-two suspects were arrested in West Memphis early Wednesday morning in the third phase of an ongoing federal drug investigation. Operation "Money Don't Sleep" is an investigation initiated in 2015 by the DEA Little Rock District Office and the West Memphis Police Department aimed at lowering violent crime stemming from the distribution of illegal drugs.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
WREG

Man wanted in shooting death of ex-girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the man they say is responsible for shooting his ex-girlfriend to death in North Memphis. Travis Cohens, 30, is wanted for the shooting death of Teonka Gunn. The shooting happened at the Saint Court Apartments on North Watkins on March 1. Police say Gunn was found lying […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis police arrest alleged gang leader

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have announced the arrest of an alleged leader of a local gang. On March 18, officers with the Metro Gang Unit developed the whereabouts of Leantonio Jones, the alleged leader of the Mafia Tide Bizz Gang (MTB). According to MPD, Jones was wanted on...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Millington, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
City
Millington, TN
Fayette County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Fayette County, TN
WREG

Suspect in deadly Whitehaven shooting captured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After months on the run, a man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a deadly shooting. Darrell Anderson is charged with facilitation first-degree murder from an incident that happened in Whitehaven on August 13, 2021. Police said they were called out to a barbershop on Holmes and found a man lying in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Remains of woman missing since Thanksgiving found in Mississippi, officials say

Human remains found in Mississippi were of a Memphis woman who had been missing since Thanksgiving, according to authorities. Officials discovered the body of Ashley McDonald, 27, in Charleston, Mississippi, the Memphis Police Department confirmed to McClatchy News. The remains were found Feb. 11 along a gravel road in Tallahatchie...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Officer Arrested
Pleasanton Express

Man arrested for aggravated robbery at McDonalds

A man walked up pointing a gun at three individuals at the Pleasanton McDonalds. Pleasanton Police Department arrived quickly to the scene and established that an Aggravated Robbery had occurred in the parking lot of McDonalds. Criminals Investigations Division Detective Jordan Haren and Smitty Gonzales learned that a male had...
PLEASANTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WREG

MJ Edwards Funeral Home fire declared arson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Whitehaven funeral home was intentionally set of fire overnight Thursday. Fire investigators were at the scene outside of the MJ Edwards Funeral Home building on Elvis Presley around 1 a.m. According to MFD, the fire was set at the rear exterior of the building. Officials say the fire damaged two rooms […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shooting at Park Ave. store sends three to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police were on the scene of a shooting Thursday night at a store in the 2300 block of Park Avenue. The shooting happened Thursday night at the Speedy Corner convenience store at Park and Grand. Police say three victims were transported to Regional One. Two of the victims were in non-critical condition. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
95K+
Followers
95K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy