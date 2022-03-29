ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free parking for hospital staff to end on Friday – Javid

By Ella Pickover
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Free parking for NHS staff working in hospitals in England will end on Friday, the Health Secretary has said.

Parking fees were waived during the Covid-19 pandemic, but Sajid Javid said that the benefit would end on Friday.

In an update on Covid-19, Mr Javid wrote: “Free parking in hospital car parks for NHS staff introduced during the pandemic will also come to an end on 31 March.

“However, over 93% of NHS trusts that charge for car parking have implemented free parking for those in greatest need, including NHS staff working overnight.”

He added: “On behalf of the Government, I would like to record my thanks to everyone who has worked tirelessly to keep people safe over the last two years and whose efforts have enabled us to move to the next stage of the Covid-19 response.”

Rachel Harrison, national officer for the GMB union, told the PA news agency: “Charging the NHS staff who’ve risked their lives during the pandemic to park at work is a sick joke.

“After the years of Tory cuts NHS trusts are struggling, we know.

“But scrabbling the money back off hard up workers is not the answer.

“The Government must now legislate for free hospital staff parking once and for all.”

The Department of Health and Social Care said that the perk was “temporary” and introduced in July 2020 “for the duration of the pandemic”.

It said that the scheme had cost around £130 million over the past two years.

