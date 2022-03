The Mets claimed Lopez off waivers from the Marlins on Tuesday and optioned him to Triple-A Syracuse. Lopez has almost completed a tour of the National League East this winter. He began the offseason with Atlanta and has passed through Philadelphia, Miami and now Queens after getting designated for assignment three times. After posting a 6.19 ERA in 32 innings across the last two seasons, he's not likely to see high-leverage work out of the Mets bullpen in 2022.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO