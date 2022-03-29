ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Spring hours & Easter specials

By TownLift // Sponsored by Park City Area Restaurant Association
 1 day ago
PARK CITY, Utah — Park City Area Restaurant Association (PCARA) members have released updated Spring hours, Easter offerings included:

Easter Specials (Sunday, April 17)

Hearth and Hill

Enjoy an Easter Brunch buffet from 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. with snacks including deviled eggs and eggs benedict, mains of beef ribeye and roasted leg of lamb, a variety of sides, and sweet treats to finish. Adults $75, kids ages 5-12 $35, kids 4 and under are free.  Call 435-200-8840 for reservations.

Riverhorse On Main

Indulge in all-you-can-eat tapas style small plates for Easter Brunch from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. $85 for adults and $65 kids. For reservations, email events@ riverhorseparkcity.com .

Salt Box Eatery and Catering

Save time in the kitchen with a pick-up Easter experience. Choose from a variety of breakfast pastries, dinner options like lump crab cakes, wild game meatballs and braised lamb shank, and Nutella and banana crepes for dessert. $225 serves 4 guests. Order online at saltboxpc.com .

Live Music at Riverhorse on Main

Enjoy live music from 6 – 9 p.m. nightly at Riverhorse on Main. For more details, visit riverhorseparkcity.com .

Friday, 4/1 – Dan Weldon

Sunday, 4/3 – Sydnei Keddington

Monday, 4/4 – Nate Robinson

Thursday, 4/7 – Shannon Runyon

Saturday, 4/9 – Joel

Sunday, 4/10 – Mr. Sister

Monday, 4/11 – Nate Robinson

Thursday, 4/14 – Steven Bosco

Friday, 4/15 – Dan Weldon

Saturday, 4/16 – Robyn Kemp

Sunday, 4/17 – Nick Welch

Thursday, 4/21 – Steven Bosco

Friday, 4/22 – Dan Weldon

Saturday, 4/23 – Alexa Sludder

Sunday, 4/24 – Teresa Cook

Thursday, 4/28 & Friday, 4/29 – Dillon Flin

Saturday, 4/30 – Teresa Cook

Spring Hours

Boneyard Saloon & Wine Dive

Closed Monday, April 18 – Wednesday, April 20.

Butcher’s Chop House & Bar

Closed Monday, April 18 – Wednesday, April 20.

Courchevel Bistro

Closed Sunday, April 17 – Wednesday, May 18 and reopening Thursday, May 19.

Deer Valley Resort Dining

The Mariposa – Closed Sunday, April 3

Royal Street Café – Closed Sunday, April 3

Fireside Dining – Closed Saturday, April 9

Deer Valley Grocery~Café – Closed Monday, April 18 and reopening Friday, May 6

The Brass Tag – Closed Monday, April 18 and reopening Wednesday, June 15

Flanagan’s on Main

Closed Monday, April 25 – Wednesday, May 25

The GOJO Bar & Lounge / O.P. Rockwell

Closed Sunday, April 17 and reopening in June

High West

Saloon

Closed Sunday, April 17 – Tuesday, May 3 and reopening for dinner service at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4

Refectory

Closed Monday, April 18 – Thursday, May 5 and reopening for lunch and tours on Friday, May 6. Wednesday evening Supper Club will resume at the Distillery on Wednesday, May 8

The Nelson Cottage

Reopens Thursday, June 16, for Summer Prix-Fixe Dinners taking place Thursday – Sunday throughout the season

No Name Saloon

Closed Monday, April 18 – Wednesday, April 20

Other April happenings include the Taste of Luxury Series at Deer Valley with 3-Star MICHELIN Chef Roberto Cerea .

For a full list of PCARA member restaurants, visit www.parkcityrestaurants. com .


