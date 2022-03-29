Spring hours & Easter specials
PARK CITY, Utah — Park City Area Restaurant Association (PCARA) members have released updated Spring hours, Easter offerings included:
Easter Specials (Sunday, April 17)
Enjoy an Easter Brunch buffet from 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. with snacks including deviled eggs and eggs benedict, mains of beef ribeye and roasted leg of lamb, a variety of sides, and sweet treats to finish. Adults $75, kids ages 5-12 $35, kids 4 and under are free. Call 435-200-8840 for reservations.
Indulge in all-you-can-eat tapas style small plates for Easter Brunch from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. $85 for adults and $65 kids. For reservations, email events@ riverhorseparkcity.com .
Save time in the kitchen with a pick-up Easter experience. Choose from a variety of breakfast pastries, dinner options like lump crab cakes, wild game meatballs and braised lamb shank, and Nutella and banana crepes for dessert. $225 serves 4 guests. Order online at saltboxpc.com .
Live Music at Riverhorse on Main
Enjoy live music from 6 – 9 p.m. nightly at Riverhorse on Main. For more details, visit riverhorseparkcity.com .
Friday, 4/1 – Dan Weldon
Sunday, 4/3 – Sydnei Keddington
Monday, 4/4 – Nate Robinson
Thursday, 4/7 – Shannon Runyon
Saturday, 4/9 – Joel
Sunday, 4/10 – Mr. Sister
Monday, 4/11 – Nate Robinson
Thursday, 4/14 – Steven Bosco
Friday, 4/15 – Dan Weldon
Saturday, 4/16 – Robyn Kemp
Sunday, 4/17 – Nick Welch
Thursday, 4/21 – Steven Bosco
Friday, 4/22 – Dan Weldon
Saturday, 4/23 – Alexa Sludder
Sunday, 4/24 – Teresa Cook
Thursday, 4/28 & Friday, 4/29 – Dillon Flin
Saturday, 4/30 – Teresa Cook—
Spring Hours
Closed Monday, April 18 – Wednesday, April 20.
Closed Sunday, April 17 – Wednesday, May 18 and reopening Thursday, May 19.
The Mariposa – Closed Sunday, April 3
Royal Street Café – Closed Sunday, April 3
Fireside Dining – Closed Saturday, April 9
Deer Valley Grocery~Café – Closed Monday, April 18 and reopening Friday, May 6
The Brass Tag – Closed Monday, April 18 and reopening Wednesday, June 15
Closed Monday, April 25 – Wednesday, May 25
The GOJO Bar & Lounge / O.P. Rockwell
Closed Sunday, April 17 and reopening in June
Saloon
Closed Sunday, April 17 – Tuesday, May 3 and reopening for dinner service at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4
Refectory
Closed Monday, April 18 – Thursday, May 5 and reopening for lunch and tours on Friday, May 6. Wednesday evening Supper Club will resume at the Distillery on Wednesday, May 8
The Nelson Cottage
Reopens Thursday, June 16, for Summer Prix-Fixe Dinners taking place Thursday – Sunday throughout the season
Closed Monday, April 18 – Wednesday, April 20
Other April happenings include the Taste of Luxury Series at Deer Valley with 3-Star MICHELIN Chef Roberto Cerea .
For a full list of PCARA member restaurants, visit www.parkcityrestaurants. com .
