Concert for Ukraine: How to donate to ITV fundraiser during live charity show

By Roisin O'Connor
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

ITV is hosting a special concert in aid of the current humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

Concert for Ukraine is being held tonight (Tuesday 29 March). The two-hour fundraiser concert is raising money for the humanitarian appeal as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine .

The effort has been set up with the aim of raising funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee ’s (DEC) humanitarian appeal.

Follow live updates on the concert here .

The full lineup consists of Snow Patrol, Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Emeli Sande, Gregory Porter, Anne Marie, Paloma Faith, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Becky Hill, The Kingdom Choir, Manic Street Preachers, and Tom Odell.

Viewers tuning in to the live broadcast will be able to donate from 8pm – here’s how to do it:

  • Online: dec.org.uk
  • Phone: 0370 60 60 900
  • SMS: To donate £10 text ‘CRISIS’ to 70150. Texts cost £10 plus the standard network charge and the whole £10 goes to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. You must be 16 or over and please ask the bill payer’s permission. For full terms and conditions and more information go to www.dec.org.uk
  • Or donate over the counter at any high street bank or post office or send a cheque by post to Post: DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, PO Box 999, London EC3A 3AA.

“In times of trouble you can always count on great musical artists to come together to help bring focus on what really matters,” Nile Rodgers said in a statement.

“At this moment in time nothing is more important than showing the people affected by conflict in Ukraine that we stand with them, that we are family. I’m therefore delighted to be joining Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello and all the wonderful artists coming together to make this a success.

“As we say in our song ‘Everybody Dance’, ‘Music never lets you down.’”

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered.

To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here . To sign the petition click here . If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.

