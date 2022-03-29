ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis says Disney ‘crossed the line’ in calling for ‘Don’t Say Gay’ repeal

By David Kihara
POLITICO
POLITICO
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yr3ua_0etJKkyh00
Disney CEO Bob Chapek publicly condemned Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education bill," but only after the GOP-led Florida Legislature approved it in early March. | Jae C. Hong/AP Photo

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday lashed out at the Walt Disney Co. and “California corporate executives” after the company said Florida’s “ Parental Rights in Education bill ” — dubbed “Don’t Say Gay” by opponents — should be repealed.

DeSantis, a Republican who signed the bill into law on Monday, was reacting to a tweet from Disney calling on the state Legislature to repeal the law or for the courts to strike it down.

“I think they crossed the line,” he said during a press conference at the state Capitol. “We’re going to make sure we’re fighting back when people are threatening our parents and threatening our kids.”

DeSantis has been openly feuding with Disney and CEO Bob Chapek since the Florida Legislature approved the law, which prohibits teachers from leading classroom lessons on gender identity and sexual orientation for students in kindergarten through third grade. Critics of the measure say the legislation represents a broad attack against the LGBTQ community and will lead young people to be marginalized, bullied and possibly commit suicide.

Chapek, who had remained silent on the bill in the weeks leading up to its passage, had come under heavy criticism from Disney employees and others in the entertainment industry for not taking a stand against the bill. Chapek publicly condemned the measure, but only after the GOP-led Florida Legislature approved it in early March.

The California-based entertainment giant, which has more than 70,000 employees in Florida and a flagship amusement park in Orlando, later escalated the conflict when it announced that it would halt all donations to political campaigns in Florida over the “Parental Rights in Education bill.”

The company gave a little under $5 million to Florida candidates during the 2020 election cycle. But on Tuesday, state Rep. Joe Harding, a Republican lawmaker who sponsored the measure, said in a statement that he’s returning all political contributions he received from Disney and its affiliates.

“I’m disappointed to see Disney speak out against this legislation, which is now Florida law,” Harding said. “As a company whose primary audiences are young children and families, Disney has let us down through their complicity with the false narratives pushed by liberal media.”

Comments / 50

Mike Fox
1d ago

The Governor should quarantine the Disney compound to protect Florida Citizens from the infectious disease of ‘woke’ Cali communist Companies.

Reply(4)
17
Allen Exists
1d ago

What’s the word for adults who want to talk to other people’s 4-year-old children about sex?

Reply(2)
18
Nathan Koch
1d ago

Bye Disney! Really bad move on your part! This is going to hurt bad and you deserve everything that is coming! Should have stuck to making kids happy and laugh, not cross parents!

Reply(1)
5
Related
The Independent

Home of Republican who crafted Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill is destroyed by tornado

The home of the Republican lawmaker who crafted Florida’s widely condemned ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill has been badly damaged by a tornado, according to reports.Joe Harding, whose bill was approved by the state’s legislature this month despite widespread criticism, had his home in central Florida ravaged by 110mph winds last weekend.He told Florida Politics that while he was away, his family was at home on Saturday morning when the twister struck. “We are blessed. It could have been a lot worse,” he said.The Republican’s home in Ocala was among dozens destroyed or damaged in the tornado, according to the...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
State
California State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Bob Chapek
Person
Walt Disney
WDW News Today

Florida Passes New ‘Stop WOKE’ Act Which Requires Disney and Other Private Companies to Alter Diversity Training

Following almost adversarial comments from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis related to the company’s denouncement of the Parental Rights in Education bill, colloquially called “Don’t Say Gay”, the Florida Legislature has passed a second bill, entitled the “Stop WOKE Act”, targeting Disney and other companies’ diversity training programs.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education#Gop#Ap Photo#The Walt Disney Co#Republican#The Florida Legislature
The Independent

Disney apologises after Texas high school dance squad performs racist routine at Magic Kingdom parade

Disney World has offered its “regret” after a Texas high school drill team was accused of stereotyping Native Americans for a performance during a parade at the Magic Kingdom theme park in Orlando, Florida.The performance by a 50-member all-girls team from the Port Neches-Groves High School on 15 March faced widespread backlash after videos of the parade went viral on social media.The “Indianettes” team wore fringed outfits and danced to Native American-inspired music, with moves seemingly appropriated from their culture.The girls performing during the parade could also be heard repeatedly chanting: “I-N-D-I-A-N-S, scalp ’em Indians, scalp ’em.”Critics on social media...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Disney
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
196K+
Followers
11K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy