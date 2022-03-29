ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Mayors across Hampton Roads prepare to join forces to lessen gun violence

By Angela Bohon
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bWGOR_0etJKegL00

HAMPTON, Va. – Mayors, as well as city and county managers from across Hampton Roads, are preparing to come together this week to address ways to reduce gun violence.

The roundtable discussion is scheduled for Friday afternoon in Chesapeake. It will be hosted by the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission.

“I think it’s important for us as mayors to come together, and let’s find out what’s going on because what we had two weeks ago, it’s tragic and it’s something that’s not a good reflection on any of the cities or the region,” stated Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck.

As for Hampton, he said the city is incorporating various techniques, including increased staffing at the Office of Youth and Young Adult Opportunities, funding for counselors that are reaching out to families experiencing challenges and hiring individuals who were formerly incarcerated and want to help make a positive difference.

“We’re trying to look at it holistically, realizing that it’s not something that you can solve by government. It’s not a problem we can arrest our way out of, but it takes a number of individuals providing input,” Mayor Tuck added.

Randy Bowman, owner of Bowman’s Soul-N-The Wall restaurant in Hampton, says he uses security measures like a camera system, as well as traditional methods like keeping an eye on neighboring businesses and contacting their owners if something seems unusual. Bowman is encouraged to hear city leaders are meeting to discuss safety.

“We have an excellent mayor, so I know he takes Hampton at heart,” Bowman said. “So right now, just a continuation of being vigilant and having police officers drive by, or like I said, stop into local businesses, maybe do some walks just to heighten the awareness that the police are involved in the community. I think that would help.”

News 3 will have a crew at Friday’s work session in Chesapeake.

Related: Norfolk sets action plan to curb violence in entertainment districts after Granby St. shooting

Comments / 3

Related
WKYT 27

Violence in Lexington becoming key issue in mayoral race

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With just two months until the Kentucky primary, the Lexington mayoral race is starting to heat up. Gun violence and crime are becoming a key talking point. All three candidates say it’s a priority of theirs. On Friday, the NAACP released a statement about their...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hampton, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Hampton, VA
Chesapeake, VA
Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Chesapeake, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
WBTW News13

Virginia mom sues Myrtle Beach hotel over bed bugs

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Virginia mother filed a lawsuit Feb. 21 against South Bay Inn and Suites on North Ocean Boulevard over a bed bug infestation. The lawsuit claims a woman and her son, who is a minor, stayed at the South Bay Inn and Suites from Aug. 5, 2021 to Aug. 8, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donnie Tuck
cbs17

VA man bitten by own pet snake, one of deadliest in the world

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police and health officials in Virginia raced against time to help save the life of a man in Richmond who was bitten by his own pet viper, listed as one of the deadliest snakes in the world. According to Virginia State Police, they got...
RICHMOND, VA
BET

North Carolina City Denies NAACP Permit To March On One-Year Anniversary Of Andrew Brown Jr.’s Death

Elizabeth City, North Carolina, where Andrew Brown Jr. was fatally shot by police a year ago next month, has denied the NAACP a permit to march. According to the News & Observer, Keith Rivers, president of the Pasquotank Branch of the NAACP, said an application to march at 5 p.m. on April 21 was submitted. The deputy city clerk called to ask what the march was for and he explained it was for Andrew Brown Jr. Nine days later, the permit was denied.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton Roads#Gun Violence#Shooting#Mayor#Bowman S Soul N
BET

Virginia Reporter Was Killed After An Argument Over Spilled Drink, Police Say

Someone spilling a beverage is what led to the downtown Norfolk, Va. shooting that claimed the lives of two 25-year-olds, including a local reporter. In response to Jenkins’ death, Pickering confirmed that there will be an increased patrol of officers between Norfolk, Newport News, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, and Suffolk starting Thursday (March 24).
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy