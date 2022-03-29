ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis And Clark County, MT

Lewis and Clark Library to resume in-person programs

By MTN News
 1 day ago
The Lewis and Clark Library announced Tuesday that it will resume in-person programs and reopen community meeting rooms at all branches on Friday, April 1.

Library leaders suspended in-person programs when its facility closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago.

In addition to restarting in-person programs, the library is also extending its weekend hours. The new weekend hours will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For a complete list of library branches, hours and services visit lclibrary.org .

KTVH

Gov. Gianforte tours Helena Indian Alliance

The Helena Indian Alliance serves thousands of people from the local area, both Native and non-Native. On Monday, they welcomed Gov. Greg Gianforte, to give him an up-close look at their facilities and future plans.
HELENA, MT
News On 6

Innovative Teacher: Amanda Teague of Lewis and Clark Elementary

News On 6 is teaming up with Every Kid Counts Oklahoma to recognize innovative teachers from across Green Country. This week, we’re recognizing Amanda Teague, a Pre-K teacher at Lewis and Clark Elementary. "She teaches Pre-kindergarten, and they study the real world and develop vocabulary through play based learning....
EDUCATION
Read the latest Helena, Montana news and weather from KTVH, updated throughout the day.

