Report: Bearcats Pursuing North Texas Transfer Mardrez McBride

The junior could be a big boost to Cincinnati's outside shooting efficiency.

CINCINNATI — College basketball transfer season is here, and Cincinnati is talking to one player looking to leave the North Texas program. Junior guard Mardez McBride listed Cincinnati as one of the schools he is talking to.

“My phone has been ringing a lot,” he told 247Sports's Dushawn London . “I've been hearing from a lot of schools. A lot of other schools have contacted me but I know the ones I'm not going to. So far I've had in-depth conversations with Georgia, Cincinnati, Penn State, and Buffalo.”

McBride averaged 11.3 points and three rebounds for the Mean Green last season. Most importantly, he shot 38.9% from deep on 6.3 attempts per game. His 79 makes from downtown ranked seventh in Conference USA last season.

With Mason Madsen, A.J. McGinnis, and Mike Saunders on their way out of town, Cincinnati needs a sound shooting guard to come into the fold. McBride could be that guy.

“They need someone to come in and play right away and do different things on the offensive and defensive end," McBride said about Cincinnati. "I feel like I could thrive over there, and the coach I've been talking to over there is a pretty cool guy. It's something to think about for sure.”

According to Evan Miya , McBride is the 80th-best transfer candidate available. He told London that he plans to commit before June.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like:

Three Centers Cincinnati Needs to Target in the Transfer Portal

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Four-Star 2023 Cornerback and 2024 Tight End

David Dejulius Announces Return to Cincinnati

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Has Private Meeting With Head Coach of Team Picking in Top Five Following Pro Day

Desmond Ridder, Other Bearcats Dine With Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin Ahead of Pro Day

UC Interested in Transfer Guard Jaelin Llewellyn

Desmond Ridder States Case to be First Quarterback Selected in 2022 NFL Draft

Bearcats Guard Mike Saunders Entering Transfer Portal

Ahmad Gardner: 'Everybody Wants to Score the First Touchdown on me'

Viktor Lakhin Returning to Cincinnati for 2022-23 Season

Major NFL Film Analyst: Desmond Ridder 'Should be a First-Round Draft Pick'

Mason Madsen Entering Transfer Portal

Recruiting Roundup: UC Sends out Three Offers in the Midst of Spring Break

Former Bearcat Tari Eason Posts Photo of his old UC Jersey

Bearcats 2023 Target Parker Friedrichsen Commits to Oklahoma State

Three Positions to Watch as UC Football Kicks off 2022 Spring Practice

Luke Fickell Earns Top-10 Status on Multiple 'Best CFB Coaches' Lists

Look: Five-Star Point Guard Isaiah Collier Posts Picture in UC Threads

ESPN Names Luke Fickell the Best CFB Coaching Hire Over Past Five Years

2022 NFL Combine Check-In: Ahmad Gardner and Coby Bryant Showcase Their Athleticism

2022 NFL Combine Check-In: Jerome Ford Performs in Front of NFL Evaluators

Ahmad Gardner: 'I Don't Have Plans on Giving up' a Touchdown in the NFL

2022 NFL Combine Check-In: Desmond Ridder and Alec Pierce Notch Eye-Popping Testing Results

Watch: ESPN's Matt Bowen Breaks Down Desmond Ridder's NFL Traits

Report: Cincinnati Partners With Brandr to Expand NIL Opportunities

2022 UC Football Schedule Revealed

Five Cincinnati Bearcats Make the cut on Dane Brugler's Big Board

Bearcats Q&A: A Ball-Handling Discussion With Mika Adams-Woods

Four-Star 2023 Tight End Khamari Anderson Commits to Cincinnati

Desmond Ridder Reveals Which NFL QBs he Tries to Emulate

Look: UC Football Team Honored at Cincinnati City Hall

Top-25 Recruit A.J. Harris Announces UC is one of his top Schools

Five Transfer Portal Running Backs That Could Replace Jerome Ford

Bearcats Spot Revealed in Way-Too-Early Top 25

Cincinnati AD John Cunningham Comments on 'Possibility' Nippert Stadium Expands

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk