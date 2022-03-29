Report: Bearcats Pursuing North Texas Transfer Mardrez McBride
The junior could be a big boost to Cincinnati's outside shooting efficiency.
CINCINNATI — College basketball transfer season is here, and Cincinnati is talking to one player looking to leave the North Texas program. Junior guard Mardez McBride listed Cincinnati as one of the schools he is talking to.
“My phone has been ringing a lot,” he told 247Sports's Dushawn London . “I've been hearing from a lot of schools. A lot of other schools have contacted me but I know the ones I'm not going to. So far I've had in-depth conversations with Georgia, Cincinnati, Penn State, and Buffalo.”
McBride averaged 11.3 points and three rebounds for the Mean Green last season. Most importantly, he shot 38.9% from deep on 6.3 attempts per game. His 79 makes from downtown ranked seventh in Conference USA last season.
With Mason Madsen, A.J. McGinnis, and Mike Saunders on their way out of town, Cincinnati needs a sound shooting guard to come into the fold. McBride could be that guy.
“They need someone to come in and play right away and do different things on the offensive and defensive end," McBride said about Cincinnati. "I feel like I could thrive over there, and the coach I've been talking to over there is a pretty cool guy. It's something to think about for sure.”
According to Evan Miya , McBride is the 80th-best transfer candidate available. He told London that he plans to commit before June.
