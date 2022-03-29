Google Fiber subcontractors in Kansas City vote to unionize

Kansas City made another first for Google Fiber on Friday, when a group of subcontract workers became the first to successfully unionize.

The National Labor Relations Board said the vote was 9-1 in favor of unionizing by full-time workers operating Google Fiber’s area retail stores. They are employed by BDS Connected Solutions.

The local workers are the first Google Fiber workers to join the new Alphabet Workers Union , a unit of Communications Workers of America, the union announced. The workers filed a petition for a union election in January and already were dues-paying members of the AWU, the union said. The vote means that the NLRB will grant them union bargaining rights.

The employee count may be low, but the Kansas City election attracted national attention. Employees claim that Google parent Alphabet may treat its employees well, but relies heavily on temporary, contract and vendor workers that don’t receive the same levels of pay and benefits. The Alphabet Workers Union was formed in January 2020 to represent workers at Google and Alphabet, including temporary employees, vendors and contractors.

