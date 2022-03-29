ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Google Fiber subcontractors in Kansas City vote to unionize

By Brian Kaberline - Kansas City Business Journal
 1 day ago

Kansas City made another first for Google Fiber on Friday, when a group of subcontract workers became the first to successfully unionize.

The National Labor Relations Board said the vote was 9-1 in favor of unionizing by full-time workers operating Google Fiber’s area retail stores. They are employed by BDS Connected Solutions.

The local workers are the first Google Fiber workers to join the new Alphabet Workers Union , a unit of Communications Workers of America, the union announced. The workers filed a petition for a union election in January and already were dues-paying members of the AWU, the union said. The vote means that the NLRB will grant them union bargaining rights.

The employee count may be low, but the Kansas City election attracted national attention. Employees claim that Google parent Alphabet may treat its employees well, but relies heavily on temporary, contract and vendor workers that don’t receive the same levels of pay and benefits. The Alphabet Workers Union was formed in January 2020 to represent workers at Google and Alphabet, including temporary employees, vendors and contractors.

International Business Times

Amazon Union Backers See Bright Future For Organizing Despite Tough Odds

Workers at Amazon.com Inc seeking to organize a warehouse in Alabama after a bruising defeat last year have been invigorated by a resurgent labor movement, bringing energy to the campaign despite the long odds they face. The vote by Bessemer warehouse employees concludes this month after the U.S. National Labor...
ALABAMA STATE
