New Orleans, LA

KU fans: Final Four daily events schedule

By Heidi Schmidt
 1 day ago

The Kansas Jayhawks don’t play in the Final Four until Saturday evening, but the fun surrounding the event begins long before tipoff.

Fans will find the daily schedule below. It’s also available by downloading the Men’s Final Four App . You’ll also find maps, health and safety guidelines, and surprise announcements.

You’ll also be invited to take part in the NCAA Men’s Championship Light Show. You’ll need the Final Four App on your phone. Listen for an announcement regarding The Light Show. Open the app and tap the Light Show card. Hold up your phone, and the app will take care of the rest.

Friday, April 1

Reece’s Men’s FREE Final Four Friday

  • Caesars Superdome
  • Doors open at 10 a.m.
  • Cost: Free
This event offers free admission for the entire family. Watch your favorite players and teams hit the court and practice before the Final Four games tipoff. The practice schedule is as follows:

  • 11 a.m. – Villanova
  • Noon – Kansas
  • 1 p.m. – North Carolina
  • 2 p.m. – Duke
  • 3:35 p.m. – NABC Reese’s All-Star Game

Tip-off Tailgate presented by Nissan

  • Champions Square, Caesar’s Superdome
  • 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Cost: Free

Looking for a pep rally? You’ll find it here! Plus you can enjoy musical performances, activities, pop-a-shots and food and drinks.

Fan Fest Presented by Capital One

  • Morial Convention Center
  • Noon to 7 p.m.
  • Cost: Free with Men’s Final Four ticket and for Capital One cardholders
  • 12 and under FREE. $8 pre-sale for 13 years and older $10 at the door for 13 years and older

Fan Fest will greet fans with a number of interactive games, celebrity and athlete appearances, and autograph signings. There will be free cheer clinics taking place over the weekend, and fans can even step up to the plate at the Home Run Derby.

March Madness Music Festival AT&T Block Party

The Block Party features Arcade Fire, Preservation Hall Jazz Band and DJ Rusty Lazer.

Saturday, April 2

Fan Fest Presented by Capital One

  • Morial Convention Center
  • 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Cost: Free with Men’s Final Four ticket and for Capital One cardholders
  • 12 and under FREE. $8 pre-sale for 13 years and older $10 at the door for 13 years and older

Fan Fest will greet fans with a number of interactive games, celebrity and athlete appearances, and autograph signings. There will be free cheer clinics taking place over the weekend, and fans can even step up to the plate at the Home Run Derby.

Title IX Documentary

  • Airs on TBS
  • 1-3 p.m.

Tip-off Tailgate presented by Nissan

  • Champions Square, Caesar’s Superdome
  • 1:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Cost: Free

Looking for a pep rally? You’ll find it here! Plus you can enjoy musical performances, activities, pop-a-shots and food and drinks.

March Madness Music Festival – Infinite Sounds by Coca-Cola Starlight

This concert features Khalid, The Kid Laroi, BIA and Lucky Daye. Minors under 16 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Final Four Games

  • Caesars Superdome
  • 5:09 p.m. — Villanova vs. Kansas
  • 7:49 p.m. — North Carolina vs. Duke

Sunday, April 3

Fan Fest Presented by Capital One

  • Morial Convention Center
  • Noon to 7 p.m.
  • Cost: Free with Men’s Final Four ticket and for Capital One cardholders
  • 12 and under FREE. $8 pre-sale for 13 years and older $10 at the door for 13 years and older

Fan Fest will greet fans with a number of interactive games, celebrity and athlete appearances, and autograph signings. There will be free cheer clinics taking place over the weekend, and fans can even step up to the plate at the Home Run Derby.

HBCU All-Star Game

  • University of New Orleans Lakefront Area
  • 3 p.m.

Final Four Dribble presented by Buick

  • Mississippi River Heritage Park-John Churchill
  • 3 p.m. (Registration begins at 1:30 p.m.)
  • Cost: Free — Register online

March Madness Music Festival Capital One Jamfest

Show features Imagine Dragons, Macklemore, Grouplove, and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Ave. Minors under 16 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Monday, April 4

Fan Fest Presented by Capital One

  • Morial Convention Center
  • Noon to 7 p.m.

Tip-off Tailgate presented by Nissan

  • Champions Square, Caesar’s Superdome
  • 4:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Cost: Free

Looking for a pep rally? You’ll find it here! Plus you can enjoy musical performances, activities, pop-a-shots and food and drinks.

Championship Tip-off

  • Caesars Superdome
  • 8:20 p.m.

Need information about how to get around New Orleans, health and safety info, or information about Caesars Superdome? Check out our New Orleans’ Guide for KU Fans .

WIBW

Fans flock to Forbes to kickoff Final Four fun

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fans flocked to Forbes Field, focused on finding their Final Four-bound team. “They’re a hometown team and there’s really no other good team,” a young fan named Bryant said, as he joined a line hoping for autographs. The Sunday night crowd at Topeka...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

KU fans send good luck to Jayhawks leaving for Final Four

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Basketball Fans took the day off work, and took their kids out of school, to see their Jayhawks one last time before the Final Four. Danielle Ortiz got autographs of some of her favorite players alongside her son and daughter. “My dad used to bring...
TOPEKA, KS
