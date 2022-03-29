Library Celebrates Drive Electric Earth Day April 16

See a variety of electric vehicles and learn about their advantages during Drive Electric Earth Day from 10 am to 2 pm, Saturday, April 16 at Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Rd. Drive Electric Earth Day is a national campaign to share information about electric vehicles and the Greensboro event is co-sponsored by the Triad Electric Vehicle Association and the Greensboro Transit Agency.

In addition to being better for the environment, electric vehicles are more fun to drive, more convenient to fuel and less expensive to operate than gasoline vehicles. Event visitors will have an opportunity to see a variety of electric vehicles and to have questions answered by exhibitors.

In addition, Greensboro Transit Agency will have an electric bus on display. Beginning at 11 am, guests can ride the bus to the Operations and Maintenance Center where they can view the fleet of electric buses and charging infrastructure. Then riders will return to the Branch by way of the J. Douglas Galyon Depot where they will see the installation of a second overhead fast-charger system. There will be additional departures at 12 and 1 pm. All riders will be required to wear a mask and there will be some giveaways provided during the ride.