ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita teen killed in crash on Kansas Turnpike

By Ryan Newton
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FCc8q_0etJJ0gr00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita teen was killed in a crash Tuesday on the Kansas Turnpike. The crash happened after 7 a.m. between the Kansas Highway 15 exit and I-135.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Toyota PC lost control, went into oncoming traffic, and struck a semi.

Suspect who led Independence police in chase charged with drug trafficking

The driver of the Toyota was identified as 17-year-old Caden M. Barnes of Wichita. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi wasn’t injured.

Both northbound and southbound lanes were blocked as crews worked the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City

14K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Related
KCCI.com

2 teens killed in rollover crash in Humboldt County

DAKOTA CITY, Iowa — Two teenagers were killed Saturday in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Humboldt County, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at 6:19 a.m. near the intersection of 230thStreet and Nevada Avenue in Dakota City. Gavin Maines, 17, of Woolstock, was driving a...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, IA
Boston 25 News WFXT

6 Oklahoma teens killed in crash with semi

TISHOMINGO, Okla. — An Oklahoma high school is mourning the loss of six students killed Tuesday afternoon after their vehicle collided with a semi, KOKI-TV reported. Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed to the TV station that all six of the vehicle’s occupants were female students at Tishomingo High School students and that all six died.
TISHOMINGO, OK
KWCH.com

Teen stabbed in West Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has confirmed that around 3:15 Saturday afternoon, officers responded to a call of a disturbance near 1100 west-central. When the officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old male with stab wounds. According to the victim, he and another male teen got in...
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Sports
Wichita, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Turnpike#Traffic Accident#Ksnw#The Kansas Highway Patrol#Independence#Fox 4 Kansas City Wdaf Tv
KAKE TV

2 killed, 1 hurt in rollover crash in western Kansas

SYRACUSE, Kan. (KAKE) - Two people were killed and another suffered serious injuries in a rollover crash on a two-lane highway in western Kansas. The accident happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday on K-27 at River Road, which is south of Syracuse. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a southbound BMW sedan crossed the center line and went off the roadway. The driver overcorrected, steered back onto K-27 and the car began to rotate before it went into a ditch and rolled.
SYRACUSE, KS
KIMT

2 teens killed in north-central Iowa crash

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Iowa - Two north Iowa teens were killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash. The Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened at 6:19 a.m. at 230th St. and Nevada Ave. The occupants of the vehicle, Gavin Maines, 17, of Woolstock, and Madison Fraker, 18, of Algona, both...
ALGONA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
BOCANEWSNOW

MAJOR CRASH: Turnpike Closed Near Glades Road

MASS CASUALTY INCIDENT. ROLLOVER. EXTRICATION. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a major crash on the Florida Turnpike just south of Glades Road. It was first reported at 11:18 Saturday night. Multiple people are injured, some critically, in the multi-car crash that involves […] The article MAJOR CRASH: Turnpike Closed Near Glades Road appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WSFA

Two Hoover teens killed in Geneva County crash

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson has identified the two teens killed in a Geneva County crash Thursday morning. 19-year-old Om Ashutosh Tamhane and 18-year-old Madhav Praveen from Hoover were both pronounced dead at 11:40 a.m. this morning at the scene. Sheriff Tony Helms says it happened...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy