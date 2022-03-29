Wichita teen killed in crash on Kansas Turnpike
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita teen was killed in a crash Tuesday on the Kansas Turnpike. The crash happened after 7 a.m. between the Kansas Highway 15 exit and I-135.
The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Toyota PC lost control, went into oncoming traffic, and struck a semi.Suspect who led Independence police in chase charged with drug trafficking
The driver of the Toyota was identified as 17-year-old Caden M. Barnes of Wichita. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi wasn’t injured.
Both northbound and southbound lanes were blocked as crews worked the crash.
