San Diego, CA

Early-Spring Rainstorm Drenches San Diego Area

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
 1 day ago
Photo via @NWSSanDiego Twitter

An early-spring storm that moved into the San Diego area over the weekend continued dousing the region Tuesday, adding to some significant local precipitation totals before beginning to dissipate and move off to the east.

As of shortly before sunrise, the bands of dark clouds had dropped more than two inches of moisture in several parts of the county and well over an inch in a number of other locales, the National Weather Service reported.

Among the two-day rain tallies at 5:15 a.m., according to the NWS, were 2.65 inches at Lake Cuyamaca; 2.08 in the Thousand Trails area; 1.97 in Cedar Glen and Goat Canyon; 1.94 in San Miguel; 1.93 in Smuggler’s Gulch; 1.89 on Otay Mountain; 1.79 at Brown Field Municipal Airport; 1.69 at Tijuana Estuary; 1.53 in San Ysidro; 1.51 at Mount Woodson; 1.44 in Fallbrook; 1.43 in Harbison Canyon; 1.26 in Deer Springs; 1.17 in Alpine; 1.1 in San Diego Country Estates; 1.09 in Flinn Springs and Lake Wohlford; and 1.02 in Valley Center.

Other 48-hour precipitation totals included 0.98 inches in Granite Hills and Ramona; 0.95 in Carlsbad; 0.96 in Barona; 0.92 in Bonsall; 0.91 in Dulzura; 0.85 at SeaWorld San Diego; 0.84 in Ramona; 0.81 in Chula Vista; 0.8 in Mission Valley; 0.77 in Escondido; 0.76 in Couser Canyon, Fallbrook and San Marcos; 0.74 in El Cajon and Rincon Springs; 0.73 in Kearny Mesa and Poway; 0.68 at Lindbergh Field; 0.67 in National City and at North Island Naval Air Station; 0.61 in La Jolla and Miramar; 0.6 in Encinitas; 0.57 in Point Loma; 0.56 in University Heights; 0.46 in Oceanside; 0.36 in San Onofre; 0.21 in Agua Caliente; 0.05 in Ocotillo Wells; and 0.01 in Borrego Springs.

The showers were dwindling as of late morning and were expected to cease altogether in the afternoon, making way for dry skies into next week, according to meteorologists.

Local temperatures are expected to seesaw somewhat in the coming days – – warmer on Wednesday, a little cooler on Thursday, more temperate again Friday and Saturday, and a bit chillier once more on Sunday and Monday, the NWS advised.

Tuesday’s high in downtown San Diego was forecast to reach 63 degrees, with little variation expected throughout the week.

–City News Service, Inc.

